A police officer in Konya, Turkey, saved a choking woman by swiftly performing the Heimlich manoeuvre after she got a hazelnut stuck in her throat. The CCTV footage went viral, with the officer crediting his quick response to regular police emergency training.

In what was an urgent, life-saving moment captured on camera in Turkey’s Konya, a police officer stepped in after a woman began choking on a hazelnut and struggled to breathe on Monday, November 2.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a woman was seen asking for help from a Turkish police officer after she was visibly in distress and unable to breathe properly. One of the police officers, who was on duty, immediately noticed her condition and performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging a piece of hazelnut from her windpipe and clearing her airway.

The woman heaved a sigh of relief as her breathing quickly returned to normal. Officers then helped her sit down to rest for a short while before she thanked the team and left the area.

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How Did the Konya Police Officer Save the Choking Woman?

Gedavet Park, which is located in Konya’ Selcuklu district, was where the woman had been walking around noon when a piece of hazelnut she was eating got lodged in her windpipe, cutting off her airway.

Realising that she was unable to breathe because of the obstruction in her throat, the woman immediately reached out to a Konya police officer, who was stationed at a nearby waiting point on Kazım Karabekir Street along with Riot Police and Rapid Response teams from the Konya Provincial Police Department.

In CCTV footage, the police officer, identified as Mehmet Paksoy, recognised the emergency, stepped behind her, and performed the Heimlich maneuver, which is a technique that uses quick upward abdominal thrusts to force air from the lungs and expel a foreign object blocking the airway. With this technique, the woman coughed out the lodged piece of hazelnut within seconds.

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After getting her breath back, the woman sat down for a brief period of time and left the area by thanking the officers for stepping in to help her. City Security Management System (KGYS) surveillance cameras captured the entire sequence second by second.

Now, the footage of the incident became a major talking point across social media platforms, drawing widespread praise from netizens who commended Paksoy for his presence of mind and rapid response.

‘It Is My Duty After All’: Officer Recounts Life-Saving Rescue

Following a life-saving act, Konya police officer Mehmet Paksoy recounted the tense rescue and credited the regular emergency drills provided by the Konya Provincial Police Department for enabling him to act swiftly.

“While we were on duty at our waiting point in Gedavet Park, we noticed a lady who was unable to breathe and asking for help. Thereupon, we tried to remove the object stuck in her windpipe with the Heimlich maneuver,” Paksoy said, as quoted by Haberler.

“After removing the stuck object with the Heimlich maneuver, we ensured that the lady rested and sat down. She thanked us. It is my duty after all; we receive training for these. Our Konya Provincial Police Department provides us with training. We also help our citizens in this regard," he added.

Mehmet Paksoy’s rescue act saved the woman from what could have been a fatal medical emergency, underscoring how timely medical intervention and routine police training can make the difference between life and death in public spaces.

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