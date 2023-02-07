Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media

    Turkish police detained four people for 'spreading panic' on social media following the devastation caused by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. 
     

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 5:26 PM IST

    Turkish police on Tuesday detained four people for 'spreading panic' on social media following the devastation caused by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared 'provocative posts aimed at creating fear and panic.' 

    The official also added that the larger investigation into social media accounts was ongoing but provided no information on the content of the posts.

    On Monday, three deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 5,000 people. Hundreds of buildings collapsed in an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale. Two large earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.6 and 6 on the Richter scale struck again hours later. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the death toll will likely increase eightfold due to the alarming number of casualties.

    People are sharing their experiences on social media and complaining about a 'lack of search and rescue efforts in their area, particularly in Hatay'. On Tuesday, the Turkish police appeared to address such posts.

    "The address and location information of citizens seeking help is immediately ascertained, and coordination is established," they said, according to AFP.

    In the past, Turkish authorities have cracked down on social media posts, particularly those deemed to support 'terror'.

    In freezing and snowy conditions, rescue teams have been rummaging through mountains of debris and rubble from collapsed buildings in search of survivors. According to the BBC, seismologists claimed that the first quake was one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey. Videos and images shared on social media show the devastation wreaked on Turkey and Syria.

    Also Read: Turkey earthquake: Former Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu found alive but injured

    Also Read: Turkey, Syria earthquake: Apple, Google pledge to donate to relief, recovery efforts

    Also Read: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: How satellites can play a major role in rescue efforts

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Apsara Iyer first Indian American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years gcw

    Who is Apsara Iyer, first Indian-American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years?

    Turkey Syria earthquake Apple Google pledge to donate to relief recovery efforts gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: Apple, Google pledge to donate to relief, recovery efforts

    Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: How satellites can play a major role in rescue efforts snt

    Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: How satellites can play a major role in rescue efforts

    Why buildings in Turkey, Syria collapse like pancakes during earthquake? Here's what expert suggests AJR

    Why buildings in Turkey, Syria collapse like pancakes during earthquake? Here's what expert suggests

    Indian American girl named as 'world's brightest student' for second time in Johns Hopkins list - adt

    Indian-American girl named as 'world's brightest student' for second time in Johns Hopkins list

    Recent Stories

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here vma

    Much-awaited Manoj Bajpayee starrer series Family Man 3 set for Holi release; know details here

    IND vs AUS 2023 1st test India KL Rahul admits 'temptation' to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur snt

    IND vs AUS 2023, 1st Test: KL Rahul admits India tempted to play three spinners against Australia at Nagpur

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's an important information for all RBA

    Want to watch your favourite anime shows like Naruto, Kuroko, Gintama and more? Here's all information for all

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Christian Michel James AJR

    AgustaWestland chopper scam case: Supreme Court rejects bail plea of Christian Michel James

    football La Liga boss Javier Tebas takes another jibe at Man City amid Premier League charges snt

    La Liga boss Javier Tebas takes another jibe at Man City amid Premier League charges

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon