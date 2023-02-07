Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media

Turkish police detained four people for 'spreading panic' on social media following the devastation caused by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish police on Tuesday detained four people for 'spreading panic' on social media following the devastation caused by the massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The four individuals were detained after officers found accounts that shared 'provocative posts aimed at creating fear and panic.'

The official also added that the larger investigation into social media accounts was ongoing but provided no information on the content of the posts.

On Monday, three deadly earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 5,000 people. Hundreds of buildings collapsed in an earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale. Two large earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.6 and 6 on the Richter scale struck again hours later. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the death toll will likely increase eightfold due to the alarming number of casualties.

People are sharing their experiences on social media and complaining about a 'lack of search and rescue efforts in their area, particularly in Hatay'. On Tuesday, the Turkish police appeared to address such posts.

"The address and location information of citizens seeking help is immediately ascertained, and coordination is established," they said, according to AFP.

In the past, Turkish authorities have cracked down on social media posts, particularly those deemed to support 'terror'.

In freezing and snowy conditions, rescue teams have been rummaging through mountains of debris and rubble from collapsed buildings in search of survivors. According to the BBC, seismologists claimed that the first quake was one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey. Videos and images shared on social media show the devastation wreaked on Turkey and Syria.

