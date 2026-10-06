Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recently gained international recognition, featuring on The New York Times front page as a rock star food inspector. Known for his strict enforcement, Mundhe has led surprise inspections across Maharashtra, temporarily closing major food outlets and delivery stores for severe safety violations.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has taken his reputation for strict enforcement to the international stage, with The New York Times featuring him on its front page and calling him a “rock star.” The prominent feature has drawn fresh attention to the IAS officer’s campaign against food safety violations across Maharashtra.

The New York Times carried the headline “In India, a Food Inspector Is a Rock Star”, accompanied by the strap, “Diners revere him and owners fear him.” Its report described Mundhe as “a food safety celebrity”, focusing on how his high-profile inspections have transformed what is normally routine regulatory enforcement into something closely followed by the public.

Mundhe, who is often referred to as “IAS Singham”, has gained a following for his uncompromising approach to food safety. Since taking charge as Maharashtra FDA commissioner earlier this year, his department has conducted surprise inspections at restaurants, food shops, warehouses and quick-commerce dark stores. Several establishments have faced temporary closures or licence suspensions following inspections.

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The crackdown has extended to well-known food brands. Outlets of Domino’s and Pizza Hut were temporarily shut following inspections that reportedly found cockroaches and expired products in their kitchens. Mumbai’s established food businesses have also faced action, while inspections at quick-commerce dark stores operated by Blinkit and Zepto reportedly uncovered alleged food safety violations, including expired products and pests.

The international attention follows earlier coverage of Mundhe’s work by the BBC and reflects more than his growing personal popularity. His strict enforcement has also sparked a wider conversation about how visible, consistent government action can influence public trust and make ordinary regulatory duties more meaningful to citizens.

Mundhe responded to the New York Times feature on X, stressing that the recognition was less important than the work itself. He wrote:

“Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference.”

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He added that food safety is ultimately about “protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust.” Mundhe further said that “when enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works.”

His final message was that the New York Times had captured “one such story from Maharashtra.”

For Mundhe, therefore, the “rock star” tag may have come from an international newspaper, but his response suggests that his focus remains on enforcement, food safety and public service rather than fame.