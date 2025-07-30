A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Check here for the full list of countries and islands at risk, including Japan, Hawaii, Chile, New Zealand and more.

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Several nations and territories remain on high alert as waves have already reached parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

The US Tsunami Warning System has released a detailed list of countries and islands where tsunami waves could strike.

Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible

Ecuador

Russia

Northwestern Hawaiian Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 1 And 3 Meters Possible

Chile

Costa Rica

French Polynesia

Guam

Hawaii

Japan

Jarvis Island

Johnston Atoll

Kiribati

Midway Island

Palmyra Island

Peru

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 And 1 Meter Possible

Antarctica

Australia

Chuuk

Colombia

Cook Islands

El Salvador

Fiji

Guatemala

Howland And Baker Islands

Indonesia

Kermadec Islands

Kosrae

Marshall Islands

Mexico

Nauru

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Pitcairn Islands

Pohnpei

Taiwan

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wake Island

Wallis And Futuna

American Samoa

Yap

Tsunami Waves Less Than 0.3 Meters Possible

Brunei

China

North Korea (DPRK)

Malaysia

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Vietnam

New Zealand Issues Warning For Dangerous Currents

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also warned of strong and unpredictable sea currents along coastal areas.

"Strong currents and surges can injure or drown people. Swimmers, surfers, anglers, and anyone near the shoreline are at risk," NEMA said.

Authorities have urged people to move away from beaches, harbours, marinas, rivers, and estuaries until the threat has completely passed.

Pacific Region Remains On High Alert Officials across the Pacific region continue to monitor sea levels closely. Residents in at-risk coastal areas have been advised to avoid beaches and low-lying areas and to stay updated with emergency alerts.