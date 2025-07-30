A massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Check here for the full list of countries and islands at risk, including Japan, Hawaii, Chile, New Zealand and more.
A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula has triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Several nations and territories remain on high alert as waves have already reached parts of Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.
The US Tsunami Warning System has released a detailed list of countries and islands where tsunami waves could strike.
Tsunami Waves Over 3 Meters Possible
- Ecuador
- Russia
- Northwestern Hawaiian Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 1 And 3 Meters Possible
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- French Polynesia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Japan
- Jarvis Island
- Johnston Atoll
- Kiribati
- Midway Island
- Palmyra Island
- Peru
- Samoa
- Solomon Islands
Tsunami Waves Between 0.3 And 1 Meter Possible
- Antarctica
- Australia
- Chuuk
- Colombia
- Cook Islands
- El Salvador
- Fiji
- Guatemala
- Howland And Baker Islands
- Indonesia
- Kermadec Islands
- Kosrae
- Marshall Islands
- Mexico
- Nauru
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- Niue
- Northern Mariana Islands
- Palau
- Panama
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Pitcairn Islands
- Pohnpei
- Taiwan
- Tokelau
- Tonga
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Wake Island
- Wallis And Futuna
- American Samoa
- Yap
Tsunami Waves Less Than 0.3 Meters Possible
- Brunei
- China
- North Korea (DPRK)
- Malaysia
- South Korea (Republic of Korea)
- Vietnam
New Zealand Issues Warning For Dangerous Currents
New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has also warned of strong and unpredictable sea currents along coastal areas.
"Strong currents and surges can injure or drown people. Swimmers, surfers, anglers, and anyone near the shoreline are at risk," NEMA said.
Authorities have urged people to move away from beaches, harbours, marinas, rivers, and estuaries until the threat has completely passed.
Pacific Region Remains On High Alert Officials across the Pacific region continue to monitor sea levels closely. Residents in at-risk coastal areas have been advised to avoid beaches and low-lying areas and to stay updated with emergency alerts.