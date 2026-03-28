Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran's energy sites due to fears of unsettling the global energy market, says an expert. Ali Vaez noted that an escalation could create a 'nightmare scenario,' causing a long-term reduction in oil production.

US President Donald Trump's decision to pause strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia is due to the mounting concerns over the global energy market, according to Ali Vaez, Director of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group.

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Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vaez said President Trump's hesitation stems from his understanding that global markets are already deeply unsettled by the prospect of further escalation of the conflict and noted that Trump had earlier threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure and electrical grid, a move that Tehran warned would prompt retaliatory attacks on energy facilities in the Gulf and even Israel's grid - a scenario that analysts have described as a "nightmare for global energy markets".

Expert Warns of Potential 'Masterstroke Escalation'

"I think the President has been hesitating because he understands that markets are deeply concerned about the consequences of further escalation in this conflict. He had threatened to destroy Iran's energy infrastructure and electrical grid, while Iran warned it would retaliate by targeting energy facilities in Gulf states and attacking Israel's grid. This presents a nightmare scenario for global energy markets, as it would not just cause a temporary dip in exports but a serious reduction in production for months or even years," he said. Vaez highlighted that such strikes would not merely cause a temporary dip in exports but could lead to a lasting reduction in oil and gas production for months or even years, triggering severe supply shocks and price volatility worldwide.

The expert added that while the pause has been framed as part of ongoing diplomacy, Washington may still be preparing for a "masterstroke escalation" intended to change the trajectory of the conflict in its favor. "Already, 17 per cent of Qatar's natural gas production capacity has been lost, with recovery expected to take three to five years. So the president reassured the market by saying that there is serious diplomacy going on while he is actually preparing for a masterstroke escalation to try to change the tide of the conflict in his way," he added.

Trump Extends Pause, Cites 'Ongoing' Diplomacy

Earlier on Thursday, Trump stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, till April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well". "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.

Shifting Timelines and Ultimatums

On Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, citing ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States and Iran had held "very good and productive conversations" aimed at resolving hostilities in the region and added that the decision to pause strikes was based on the "tenor and tone" of the discussions, which he described as "in-depth, detailed, and constructive".

Prior to his announcement on Monday, Trump on Saturday issued a warning to Tehran, giving it 48 hours to open the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on its energy facilities. Trump's latest extension of deadlines -- first moved from Monday to Friday with a five-day reprieve and now pushed back by another 10 days -- underscores the shifting timelines amid evolving developments. (ANI)