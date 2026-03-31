Former diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar says US President Trump's claims of talks with Iran are 'highly suspicious' as Tehran denies them. He notes Iran distrusts Pakistan's mediation and wants to end the war on its own terms, sensing Trump is desperate.

Ashok Sajjanhar, Former Senior diplomat Ashok Sajjanhar on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump's statements seem highly suspicious as he says he is in talks with Iranian authorities, but they deny the claim. Sajjanhar, in a conversation with ANI, said that although Pakistan has offered to mediate, Iran does not trust Pakistan. "It all appears very, very confusing and very, very uncertain because the credibility of what Mr. Trump says is highly suspicious because he's been making this assertion that he's in talks with Iran with the right type of people and they have given him a big gift, a big present of 10 tankers of oil. But the words coming out of Iran are quite quite different so there doesn't seem to be any confirmation of the nature that Iran is either interested or going ahead as far as dialogue is concerned," he said.

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Iran's Stance and Leverage

Sajjanhar further said that Iran has categorically said that they will finish the war on their terms. "We've also seen as far as Pakistan is concerned, the three foreign ministers, regional foreign ministers have come and met there, but there is no representation of Iran. I don't think Iran has much trust as far as Pakistan is concerned. And they have been very categorical that they will finish the war on their terms," he said.

Sajjanhar further said that Iran has understood that with mid-term elections approaching, Trump is desperate to end the war. "I think Iran understands that Mr. Trump is desperate to call an end to this for a variety of reasons. The fact that international oil prices are going up, energy prices are going up, the prices at the gas stations in the United States, they are going up. There is increasing opposition not only around the world, but in the United States also to the continuation of this war. And the midterm elections are coming and support for Mr. Trump is coming down. So I think the Iranians also understand that Mr. Trump is desperate. So they want this to be finished on their terms. So to respond to your question that you said, whether it does appear likely that Mr. Trump is, you know, whatever he might be claiming, that we are close to finishing the war. All the messages coming out from the region, from Iran and others, don't seem to be giving that impression at all," he said.

US Claims Success in 'Operation Epic Fury'

Meanwhile, US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the US was achieving its targets. She said, "With respect to the ongoing major combat operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury is moving ahead successfully and according to plan. With each passing day, the United States military is increasing its advantage over the terrorist Iranian regime. More than 11,000 enemy targets have been struck to date, each strike further crippling the regime's offensive and defensive capabilities and creating more leverage for the United States and our allies."