Former diplomat Gurjit Singh suggests US President Trump's call to PM Modi indicates a desire to keep India informed on the war. Other experts discuss the confusing US-Iran talks and India's strong ties with Iran ensuring safe naval passage.

US Wants to Keep India in the Loop: Diplomat

Former diplomat Gurjit Singh said that the fact that US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi means that he wants to keep India in the loop. Singh, in a conversation with ANI, said that India is one of the largest economies deeply impacted by the war and is still not taking sides. He said, "He (US President Trump) called Prime Minister Narendra Modi which shows that they want to keep India in the loop and they want to consult India and therefore the Indian role in it, keeping in touch with all sides, seems to be having a bearing, also including the fact that India as the largest economies deeply impacted by the war and not taking sides...As you said, this was the first call by President Trump, and I think this was extremely important, showing positive trends, which will help India if they succeed."

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Confusion Over US-Iran Peace Talks

On Iranian officials denying any peace talks with the US, Former Indian Diplomat Suresh Goel said he expected some serious statement from Trump regarding his claims over talks with Iran. "US President Trump has been saying that he is talking to top leadership in Iran, and Iran's top leadership is saying that we are not talking to Trump. On the other hand, Trump says that there is no top leadership in Iran, so who is he talking to? I would have expected a much more serious kind of statement from him. There was a statement from Iran in the morning that they will not talk to anyone from the USA except JD Vance. Now, why him and why no one else, I have no idea. I do hope that some kind of conversation is taking place. Without any political agreement, any kind of peace is fragile."

India's Strong Ties With Iran

On reports of Iran turning back a Pakistan-bound container vessel attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Former Diplomat Veena Sikri said, "I think this is a clear indication that India has a very close relationship with Iran. Our PM has spoken at least twice to the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. India was almost the first ship, after China, that was escorted through the Strait of Hormuz and allowed to go. Iran has been stopping many ships. The fact that they have stopped the ship of Pakistan shows that Pakistan has not been talking to them about it. Obviously, you have to build up your own relationship... So, we have to focus more on our own interests."

Iran Confirms Passage for 'Friendly Nations'

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday said that they have permitted the passage of vessels for friendly countries, including India, through the Strait of Hormuz. #Iran FM Abbas #Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of #Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/RvLtiwYB4v — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 25, 2026

Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai said in a post, "Iran FM Abbas Araghchi: We permitted passage through the Strait of Hormuz for friendly nations including China, Russia, India, Iraq, and Pakistan." (ANI)