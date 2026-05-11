West Asia expert Waiel Awwad says Donald Trump's actions are making global financial markets jittery. He claims Trump and Netanyahu are using the Iran nuclear issue as a pretext and that Trump is heavily influenced by the Israeli PM.

West Asia expert, Waiel Awwad, said on Monday that the actions of US President Donald Trump is creating a curious and very jittery movement in the global financial market.

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Awwad, in a conversation with ANI, said that Trump's actions have created ripples across the world, including the US. "What the American president is doing now is creating a curious and very jittery movement in the financial market. The global response is becoming very anxious and worried about the rise of oil and energy prices. That ramification and impact has been felt all over the world, including the United States," he said.

'Nuclear Issue a Pretext'

Awwad said that Trump and Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu were only addressing international public opinion and their domestic audiences because the enrichment of uranium and the Iranian nuclear issue was never really the issue. "As for the nuclear sites being dismantled, President Donald Trump backed his stance, saying that Iran was militarily defeated and the uranium could be removed wherever they wanted it to be removed. I think President Trump and Netanyahu are only addressing international public opinion and their domestic audiences because the enrichment of uranium and the Iranian nuclear issue was never really the issue. Since the last Geneva meeting, the Iranians and the Americans had agreed that Iran would stop its uranium enrichment and siphon the uranium out of Iran," he said.

He said that Iran has demanded cessation of all hostilities by the US and in return they have promised the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. "Well, I think the United States President does not have his own deciding movement, as he is only depending directly on Netanyahu, his mentor, the Prime Minister of Israel. Having said that, I would say that the Iranian demand is very clear: cessation of all activities and all hostilities by the United States and by Israel against Iran and its allies, and also lifting all the sanctions against Iran. In response, Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz and will allow all ships to pass through," he said.

Iran's Conditions and Call to End Hostilities

Awwad said that US President Donald Trump has been told that the war will not stop until Israel achieves its objectives. "The uranium program will be dealt with in the next stage. So why is the American president in a hurry? Because he has already been told that unless and until Israel achieves its objective, this war will not stop," he said.

Awwad emphasied that Iran has already agreed that the enrichment will be siphoned out of the country. "That's exactly what the Iranians have been telling the United States: that they want an end to hostility and an international guarantee that there will not be another round of attacks after Iran accepts the conditions. Regarding the enrichment of uranium, Iran has already agreed that the enrichment will be siphoned out of the country, provided that the United States carries its own commitment to adhere to the agreement that could be reached," he said.

Awwad further said that 3.65% of uranium for civilian use in Iran was agreed upon before the war. "It had reached 3.65% of uranium for civilian use, which was agreed, yet the United States and Israel went to war. The pretext of nuclear issues is just an idea to deceive public opinion about what's actually happening on the ground. The United States and Israel have destroyed Iranian infrastructure in many ways. They have destroyed more than 27,000 targets, including 100 schools and 50 academic institutions," he said.

Awwad said that with more than 15,000 civilians killed, Iran is in a dire situation, but Iran will never surrender to American pressure. "With more than 15,000 civilians killed, Iran is in a dire situation. No doubt about it, but Iran will never surrender to American pressure. To speak about uranium is nothing but a farce because Iran wants to end this war completely, without leaving any chance for the United States or Israel to attack, and with an international guarantee. If the United States is serious about stopping this war, President Trump should stop getting advice from Netanyahu, whose political survival will continue only with the continuity of wars, whether in Israel against the Palestinians, in Lebanon, or in Iran," he said.

Netanyahu Says War 'Not Over'

Netanyahu, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday (local time), said that the war on Iran accomplished a great deal. "I think it accomplished a great deal, but it's not over, because there's still nuclear material, enriched -- uranium that has to be taken out of-- Iran. There are still-- enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that-- Iran supports. There are ballistic missiles that they still-- want to produce. Now, we've degraded a lot of it. But all that is still there, and there's work to be done," Netanyahu said. (ANI)