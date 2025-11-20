Hours after signalling a truce, Donald Trump targeted Elon Musk at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, questioning his gratitude for past 'favours'. Musk later thanked Trump on X, highlighting the ongoing complexity of their relationship.

Hours after signalling a possible easing of tensions with billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump again targeted the Tesla CEO, ensuring their long-running rift remained in focus. Addressing the US-Saudi Investment Forum in his signature unscripted style, Trump repeatedly mentioned the "favours" he claimed to have done for Musk during the billionaire's short leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency. Before continuing his remarks, Trump paused to ask, "Has he ever thanked me for that properly?"

Trump on EV Tax Credits and 'Favours'

Discussing a tax credit aimed at supporting electric vehicle buyers, Trump said the initiative was meant to benefit middle-income consumers. "Even people that go buy a car, they've never had this," he said, before shifting to a broader point about tax deductions. "You know, middle-income people don't know what the word deduction is. They don't know. This room, they live on deductions. Me too. How much of a deduction do I get? We all live on it," he added.

Trump also asserted that his administration was providing the middle class "a deduction on the interest if they buy one of a nice Tesla car and they borrow the money." Glancing in Musk's direction, Trump remarked, "You're so lucky. I'm with you, Elon." Moments later, he joked, "Though I do let him buy cars that aren't electric -- but those are minor details."

Musk Responds on Social Media

Soon after the forum, Musk posted on X, "I would like to thank President Trump for al he has done for America and the world." He accompanied the message with photographs of himself alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang and Trump at the Washington event.

History of a Volatile Relationship

The appearance followed a recent White House dinner attended by Trump, Musk and the Saudi Crown Prince, marking only their second joint appearance since their fallout earlier this year. Musk had endorsed Trump in the previous election and later took charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, where he spearheaded reductions in federal spending and workforce levels.

Tensions escalated when Musk criticised Trump's tax-and-spending proposal as reckless and announced plans to form a new political party. Trump responded by threatening to withdraw federal backing for Musk's companies. Musk's public remarks during that period dealt a blow to Tesla's image, hurting both sales and stock value.

Since then, the two have mostly avoided each other, with their only public interaction being a brief handshake at a memorial event for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September. (ANI)