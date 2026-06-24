US Ambassador Sergio Gor highlights the growing US-India strategic partnership, stating the strong Trump-Modi relationship has unlocked 'unlimited potential'. He noted cooperation in defence, trade, and pharma at an event in Hyderabad.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, saying that the strong relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with deep mutual trust, has unlocked "unlimited potential" between the two nations.

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Speaking at a gala reception in Hyderabad to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American Independence, Gor said the India-US partnership is poised to shape global developments for decades to come.

"That dynamic relationship between our two leaders (President Trump and PM Modi) and that trust that exists unlock an unlimited potential. I truly believe that these few years will impact the next few decades of the world," Gor said.

Wide-Ranging Partnership Across Sectors

Emphasising the breadth of cooperation between the two countries, the envoy said India and the United States are working together across a wide range of sectors, including defence, trade, pharmaceuticals, space and emerging technologies.

"If you pick any item around the world, India and the United States are already partnered or will be partnered on it. Whether it's space, whether it's ocean, whether it's defence, whether it's pharmaceuticals, whether it's trade, no matter the item, the United States and India are working hand in hand," he said.

Highlighting defence ties, Gor noted that India conducts more military exercises with the United States than with any other country and also pointed to the growing economic relationship, saying India exports more to the United States than to any other nation.

Trust as the Cornerstone of Relations

The ambassador underscored the role of trust in strengthening bilateral relations, citing India's inclusion among the first countries invited to join the US-led "Pax Silica" initiative and the country's importance in supplying medicines to the American market.

"When the United States announced a new initiative called Pax Silica, India was one of the first 10 countries that we invited to join. That is because we trust India. When the United States needs medicine, 40 per cent of our generics today come from India. Why is that? Because we trust India," he said.

Trade Deal Nears Finalisation

Gor also revealed that discussions on a bilateral trade agreement were progressing rapidly.

"Earlier this morning, I was in Delhi meeting with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and with our Trade Representative. One of my first goals getting here was finalising a trade deal and we're very close to getting that finalised," he said.

A Personal Connection and Future Outlook

The envoy also conveyed greetings from the White House and President Trump.

Reflecting on his personal connection with India, Gor said he first visited the country 15 years ago and has since remained impressed by its diversity and vibrancy.

"I've travelled all over the world. In fact, I've been to 95 countries. And when people would ask me, 'What are your favourite countries to visit?' India was always at the top of the list," he said.

"The United States is here because we trust you. The United States is here because we want to work with you," Gor added, reiterating Washington's commitment to further deepening ties with India.

Expressing confidence in the future of bilateral relations, the ambassador said, "I'm confident that 250 years from now, our two nations will be as good of friends, if not better, than we are today."

About the Event

The event is organised to commemorate the 250th US Independence Day, bringing together diplomatic and cultural elements with participation from both Indian and American representatives.

The US gained independence from Britain on July 4, 1776.

(ANI)