Following the successful rescue of two US airmen in Iran, Trump criticized news outlets for leaking details during the mission, claiming it endangered the crew and national security. Trump vowed to find the internal "mole" who leaked the information and threatened journalists with jail unless they reveal their sources.

US President Donald Trump has escalated tensions not just with Iran, but also with the media, vowing to hunt down a “mole” within US ranks and threatening journalists with jail over leaks related to a sensitive military rescue mission. The controversy erupted after details of a high-risk operation to rescue American airmen in Iran were reported while the mission was still underway.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the centre of the row is the dramatic rescue of two US crew members after their F-15 fighter jet was shot down deep inside Iranian territory. The operation, involving a massive deployment of aircraft, special forces, and intelligence coordination, has been described as one of the most daring missions in recent US military history.

Praising the operation, Trump said, “God was watching us,” highlighting both the danger and the success of the mission. He also called it a remarkable achievement under extremely hostile conditions, with one airman surviving for nearly two days behind enemy lines before being rescued.

However, Trump’s tone turned sharply critical when addressing media reports that revealed key details of the mission. He warned that those responsible for the leak could face serious consequences, declaring that journalists may be forced to reveal their sources or “go to jail.”

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran ‘Can Be Taken Out In One Night’ As Hormuz Deadline Looms

According to Trump, the leak posed a direct threat to national security and potentially endangered the life of the second airman, who had not yet been rescued at the time the information became public. He stressed that Iranian forces may not have known about the missing crew member until the story broke, intensifying the risk on the ground.

The US President further indicated that his administration is actively working to identify the source of the leak within government or military circles. Calling the individual a “mole,” Trump signalled a crackdown on internal breaches, underscoring the seriousness with which the administration views the incident.

The episode marks a significant escalation in Trump’s ongoing conflict with the media, with his administration taking an increasingly hardline stance against reporting it considers harmful to national interests. The warnings come amid broader tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict and a looming deadline tied to strategic developments in the region.

Despite the controversy, the successful rescue has been showcased by the administration as a symbol of US military strength and precision. Trump reiterated that the United States remains prepared to act decisively in the region, even as diplomatic efforts continue under mounting pressure.

As the Iran crisis deepens, the dual confrontation — on the battlefield and with the press — signals a volatile phase ahead, where military operations and information control are becoming equally critical fronts.

Also Read: Iran undeterred by Trump's 'reckless threats', vows continued strikes