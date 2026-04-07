US President Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening that the country could be “taken out in one night” amid escalating tensions. The threat is tied to a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has issued one of his strongest warnings yet to Iran, declaring that the country could be “taken out in one night” as tensions escalate ahead of a crucial ceasefire deadline tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking at the White House, Trump underscored the scale of US military capability, stating, “The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night.” His remarks come as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked, with both sides failing to agree on terms to end the ongoing conflict.

The US has set a firm deadline for Iran to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route. Trump warned that failure to comply would trigger sweeping military strikes targeting Iran’s critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. He added that under such a scenario, “they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

Despite acknowledging that Iran had put forward a proposal to end hostilities, Trump dismissed it as insufficient. He described Tehran’s offer as “a significant step” but insisted it was “not good enough,” reinforcing his administration’s demands for stronger concessions.

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The warning comes amid a broader escalation in the Middle East, with ongoing military exchanges, rising casualties, and growing global concern over the risk of a wider conflict. Reports indicate that Iran has rejected US-backed ceasefire proposals, instead calling for a more permanent resolution on its own terms, including sanctions relief and an end to hostilities.

Trump, however, maintained that the US prefers to avoid further escalation. “I hope I don’t have to do it,” he said, even as he reiterated that military action remains a real and imminent possibility if Iran does not meet US conditions by the deadline.

The situation has drawn sharp criticism internationally, particularly over the potential targeting of civilian infrastructure, which experts warn could violate international law. At the same time, instability in the region has already begun impacting global oil markets, with disruptions linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

As the deadline looms, diplomatic efforts continue behind the scenes, but with both sides holding firm, the risk of a dramatic escalation remains high. Trump’s warning signals that the coming hours could prove decisive in shaping the next phase of the conflict.

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