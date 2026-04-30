US President Donald Trump has signalled a major shift in government transparency on UFOs, promising to release a lot of information that he says will be 'very interesting' to the public, piqued by his own conversations with military pilots.

Trump Pledges Unprecedented UAP Disclosure

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled a massive shift in government transparency regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Speaking to reporters, the President confirmed that his administration is preparing to pull back the curtain on decades of closely guarded secrets related to unidentified flying objects (UFOs), indicating that the disclosures could contain intriguing details that have long captured public curiosity.

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"I think we're going to be releasing as much as we can in the near future. For some reason, and I guess it's just a reason, it's been in the minds of people for a long time, and that is such... they want to find out about the UFOs and, uh, anything having to do with UFO or related material. And we're going to be releasing a lot of things that we have, and I think some of it's going to be very interesting to people," Trump said.

The President noted that his curiosity about the subject was piqued by direct conversations with military personnel who have encountered the unknown in the cockpit. Recalling past briefings, he added, "I've interviewed people, my first term primarily, but I interviewed some pilots, uh, very solid people. And they said they saw things that you wouldn't believe. So, you're going to be reading about it."

Declassification Process and Bipartisan Pressure

The President emphasised that his information comes from credible military aviators, reinforcing the legitimacy of recent UAP sightings. While no specific date was set, the administration indicated that the declassification process is already in motion. Historically, the "UFO" files have been subject to extreme classification; this move marks the most significant executive push for disclosure in American history.

The development follows a directive issued by Trump earlier this year ordering the Department of Defence to release files linked to "alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)." The administration is also expected to publish these materials through a centralised digital platform.

According to The Hill, US lawmaker Tim Burchett has repeatedly called for greater transparency, citing unexplained aerial sightings. "These people are seeing something out there," Burchett said, adding that some reported objects demonstrate capabilities beyond known technology, including high-speed manoeuvres and prolonged hovering.

"UFO files" refer to declassified government documents, reports, and investigations concerning Unidentified Flying Objects, also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). These records typically include military encounter reports, radar and infrared sensor data, pilot testimonies, intelligence assessments, and historical archives maintained by agencies such as the National Archives and Records Administration. The push for disclosure follows years of mounting pressure from whistleblowers and bipartisan groups in Congress.

Historical Context and Official Caution

While previous reports, such as those from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), have remained cautious, the President's rhetoric suggests that the forthcoming documents may contain more than just "weather balloons" and "sensor glitches."

The topic has long been tied to speculation around Area 51, a highly classified US Air Force installation in Nevada. Established in 1955 for testing secret aircraft, the facility has been central to UFO conspiracy theories for decades. Located deep in the desert and heavily restricted, Area 51 remains off-limits to the public and is used primarily for experimental aviation and weapons development.

Despite rising interest, official assessments have remained cautious. A 2024 Pentagon-linked report found no conclusive evidence linking UAP sightings to extraterrestrial technology, attributing many incidents to drones, balloons, or sensor anomalies. Trump, however, maintained that the upcoming disclosures could shed new light on the mystery. "We're going to be releasing a lot of things that we have," he said, signalling what could be one of the most comprehensive public disclosures on UFOs to date. As the "near future" approaches, the world waits to see if the files will finally answer the age-old question: Are we alone?