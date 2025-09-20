Donald Trump said that his primary goal at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be to advance "World Peace", highlighting his administration's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that his primary goal at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will be to advance "World Peace", highlighting his administration's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even as he again touted his record of settling seven wars in just over eight months. Responding to questions at the Oval Office about his agenda for the UNGA high-level debate next week, Trump emphasised his diplomatic achievements and ongoing push for a Ukraine settlement.

He also claimed his administration has taken significant steps to prevent potential nuclear escalation in Iran, referring to the airstrikes on Tehran's three nuclear facilities.

"World Peace. Nobody's done a better job than I've done in world peace. Nobody had settled so many wars like I did. I've been here probably a little bit more than eight months, and I've settled seven... That doesn't include the destruction of a vast potential nuclear disaster in Iran, which we wiped out, totally... with this beautiful plane right here. We just ordered some more of them, by the way. The B-2 bomber... Every single bomb hit its mark. Then we fired 30 of them from a submarine... I don't even include that. But that stopped maybe a catastrophic war," he said.

The High-Level meeting of the UNGA will commence on Monday, September 22 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump reiterated his administration's efforts to mediate peace, revealing ongoing diplomatic engagements, and added that Chinese President Xi Jinping had expressed support for efforts to end the war.

"On top of that, we're working very hard to get Russia-Ukraine settled... President Xi and I spoke about it, and I believe that he really would like to see it done, also. I think he's going to work with us to help..." the US President added.

Trump and his Chinese counterpart held a "very productive" telephonic conversation earlier, discussing issues related to trade, fentanyl, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the approval of the TikTok deal.

The US President also noted that both leaders agreed to meet during the APEC Summit in South Korea next month.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit will take place on October 31 and November 1 in South Korea.

Earlier this month, Trump admitted to not being able to fulfil one of his campaign promises, which helped him to win a second term in the White House, acknowledging his failure to stop the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as "probably the most difficult" conflict he faced during his administration.

Speaking at the first dinner with the US Congress held at the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House, Trump again claimed credit for helping end several long-standing global conflicts but noted that, despite his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stopping the conflict in Ukraine was the "most difficult".

"Nobody has done what we did in seven months. We stopped seven wars. The war that was that I thought would probably be the easiest was the most difficult: that of Russia and Ukraine. I thought it would be easiest because of the relation with President Putin... It didn't matter. It ended up being probably the most difficult," Trump said.

