Former envoy Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. believes PM Modi's visit to the Philippines will strengthen historical ties, boosting strategic, economic, and defence cooperation between the two nations beyond traditional diplomatic engagements.

Bagatsing Says Modi Visit Will Boost India Philippines Cooperation

Manila [Philippines], November 16 (ANI): Former Ambassador of the Philippines to India Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr. has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Philippines will further strengthen bilateral strategic, economic and defence cooperation, describing the relationship between the two countries as one rooted in nearly 1,600 years of historical and cultural exchanges. Speaking to ANI, Bagatsing said the Prime Minister’s visit was particularly important in taking forward the longstanding relationship between the two countries, with opportunities to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, economy and defence.

“Very, very important. We have had shared values. We’ve been trading with India for the past easily 1,600 years. Our script is Dravidian. The Sanskrit words we use are very much alive here in the Philippines,” Bagatsing Jr. told ANI. He expressed hope that PM Modi’s visit would provide further momentum to bilateral engagement, particularly in strengthening strategic and defence relations. “This is just a continuation of the trade we’ve had over the past 1,600 years, and this becomes stronger now with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to strengthen trade, economic relations and strategic relations, and hopefully also in defence,” Bagatsing said.

Assessing the current state of bilateral relations, the former envoy said India and the Philippines had witnessed considerable progress in their engagement, with cooperation expanding beyond traditional diplomatic ties. “Much, much stronger now than before. Subliminally, Philippine-Indian relations have always been there for the past 1,600 years. So it’s just a matter of waking it up every once in a while,” he said. Highlighting India’s growing economic presence in the Philippines, Bagatsing pointed to the role of Indian companies in the information technology and pharmaceutical sectors. He also noted the growing defence engagement, including the presence of military equipment sourced from India.

“Your call centres, Indian companies are very, very prominent here. Pharmaceuticals, we’re so dependent on them,” he said. Bagatsing further highlighted the deep cultural connections between the two countries, saying their cuisines, languages, traditions, dances and music reflected centuries of interaction. He said people-to-people exchanges and the presence of the Indian diaspora in the Philippines would continue to contribute to stronger bilateral relations. “We are very happy, and we expect that it will be strong here in the years to come,” the former envoy added. (ANI)