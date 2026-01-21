At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Donald Trump criticized Europe, saying some parts are 'not recognizable'. He touted the US economy's success and reiterated his plan to take over Greenland for national security, imposing tariffs on allies.

Trump Criticises Europe at Davos Forum

Amid sharp differences of US plans to take over Greenland, President Donald Trump on Wednesday took digs at parts of Europe in his speech at World Economic Forum here, saying "certain places in Europe are not even recognizable anymore" while also noting that the United States cares greatly about the people of Europe and "we believe deeply in the bonds we share".

Addressing a packed hall of officials and business leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Trump said that issues like energy, trade, immigration must be central concerns to anyone who wants to see a strong West. "Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable, frankly, anymore. We can argue about it, but there's no argument. I don't want to insult anybody and say, I don't recognise it and that's not in a positive way. That's in a very negative way. I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it's not heading in the right direction...," he said.

"The United States cares greatly about the people of Europe... and we believe deeply in the bonds we share....That's why issues like energy, trade, immigration, and economic growth must be central concerns to anyone who wants a strong to see a strong and united West," he added.

Trump said the USA is the economic engine on the planet. "When America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history. When it goes bad, you all follow us down... This afternoon, I want to discuss how we've achieved this economic miracle, how we intend to raise living standards for our citizens to levels never seen before, and perhaps how you too, and the places where you come from can do much better by following what we're doing," he said.

Trump began his speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos on Wednesday with a reference to the gathering. "It's great to be back in beautiful Davos, Switzerland, and to address so many respected business leaders, so many friends - few enemies," he said.

Greenland Takeover a 'National Security Requirement'

The US President described his accomplishments, saying he had arrived in the Swiss Alps with "truly phenomenal news from America." Trump has in the past linked his administration's desire to take Greenland with the proposed Golden Dome missile defence concept, projecting it as a national security requirement. "The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote on Truth Social on January 14. "Nato becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable."

Tariffs Imposed on European Allies

Trump has also announced a tariff plan targeting several key US allies over Greenland. Beginning February 1, imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland will face a 10 per cent duty. Trump has warned that if negotiations do not progress, the tariffs would rise to 25 per cent from June 1 and remain in effect until Washington secures control of Greenland.

Military and Geopolitical Stakes in Greenland

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland's geographic position makes it central to US defence planning, citing the existing US military footprint on the island. The US already has a long-standing military presence in Greenland. Under a 1951 defence agreement with Denmark, Washington operates the Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base) in northern Greenland, which supports missile warning and space surveillance, including the AN/FPS-132 radar system, feeding tracking inputs into wider US defence networks.

In another social media post, Trump stated: "The United States needs Greenland for National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome we are building. NATO should lead the way for us to secure it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!"

Tense Arrival and European Pushback

Trump's arrival in Switzerland was delayed after Air Force One was forced to turn back following takeoff due to what was described as a "minor electrical issue", requiring an aircraft change. He later landed in Zurich a few hours behind schedule and travelled to Davos.

Trump had taken digs at European leaders a day earlier, as leaders gathered at the Swiss ski resort signalled a united front against him. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned of a "rupture" to the US-led global system. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to stand up against "bullies". The response from allies drew pushback from Trump's Treasury chief Scott Bessent, who urged European leaders to "take a deep breath" and wait for the president's arrival to hear what he has to say. "Do not have this reflexive anger that we've seen," Bessent told reporters in Davos. (ANI)

