Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez slammed the US-Israel attack on Iran as 'Russian roulette' with millions of lives, declaring 'No to the war.' US President Trump retorted by calling Spain 'terrible' and threatening to cut off all financial dealings.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel led attack on Iran saying the West Asia conflict risked playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of millions, reported Reuters. "This is how humanity's great disasters start ... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions," Sanchez said in his address to the Spanish people. "The position of the Spanish government can be summarized in four words: 'No to the war.' We're not going to be complicit in something that's bad for the world nor contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone," Sanchez added.

Trump Threatens to Cut Dealings With Spain

On Tuesday (local time) addressing a news conference alongside the German Chancellor US President Trump said he had asked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop all dealings with Spain. "Some of the European nations have been helpful, and some haven't--and I'm very surprised. Germany's been great... Spain has been terrible. In fact, I told Scott to cut off all dealings with Spain," he said, adding, "By the way, I'm not happy with the UK either," Trump said.

US Claims Iranian Military 'Knocked Out'

Claiming that US strikes had severely degraded Iran's capabilities, Trump asserted, "We've had a very powerful impact because virtually everything they have has been knocked out now. Their missile count is going way down. Amazingly, they're hitting countries that were neutral. They lived together for a long time... Those countries are all fighting against them... They (Iran) no longer have air protection. They no longer have any detection facilities at all. They're going to be in for a lot of hurt. These are bad people." Spain had earlier criticised the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran calling them reckless and illegal, and later banned U.S. aircraft from using naval and air bases in southern Spain for the offensive against Tehran.

Iran Mourns Supreme Leader

Meanwhile, Iran's state media has reported that Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony later tonight at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony will last for three days and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalized.