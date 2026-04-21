President Trump states he is under no pressure to finalize a peace deal with Iran, despite a fragile ceasefire nearing its expiration. He asserts the US holds the upper hand through military and economic pressure, including a naval blockade. A US delegation is prepared for talks in Pakistan, but Iran's participation remains unconfirmed.

US President Donald Trump has declared that he is under “no pressure whatsoever” to finalize a peace agreement with Iran, even as a fragile ceasefire between the two countries edges closer to its expiry and uncertainty surrounds the next round of talks expected in Pakistan.

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In a series of strongly worded statements, Trump pushed back against reports suggesting his administration was rushing toward a settlement, arguing instead that Washington currently holds the upper hand in the conflict.

“I read the Fake News saying that I am under ‘pressure’ to make a Deal. THIS IS NOT TRUE! I am under no pressure whatsoever, although, it will all happen, relatively quickly!” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The remarks came just days before a temporary ceasefire is due to expire, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violating previous understandings. Despite the tense backdrop, the White House has confirmed that a US delegation is prepared to travel to Islamabad for another round of indirect negotiations if Iran agrees to participate. Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American team.

Trump has also intensified his rhetoric by insisting the United States is dominating the conflict militarily and economically. In another post, he dismissed negative media coverage and claimed Iran’s position had weakened significantly under sustained US pressure.

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“I’m winning a War, BY A LOT, things are going very well, our Military has been amazing,” Trump said, accusing sections of the media of presenting a distorted picture of the conflict.

According to Trump, the continued naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz has placed severe pressure on Iran’s economy. He indicated that the blockade would remain in place until a broader agreement is reached, signaling that economic leverage remains central to the administration’s negotiating strategy.

The president also lashed out at his domestic political opponents, accusing Democrats of undermining America’s strategic advantage at a crucial moment.

“We won’t let the Weak and Pathetic Democrats… belittle the accomplishments of our Military and the Trump Administration,” he said while defending his handling of the conflict.

His comments reflect a growing political divide in Washington over the conflict, with critics warning that his public messaging could complicate sensitive diplomatic efforts. Some observers believe Trump’s repeated declarations of victory may make it harder for Iranian negotiators to return to the table without appearing to concede under pressure.

Meanwhile, questions remain over whether Tehran will send representatives to Islamabad at all. Iranian officials have not formally confirmed participation, and reports suggest recent US military actions in regional waters have further strained trust between the two sides.

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Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary in the talks, with officials reportedly working to keep diplomatic channels open before the ceasefire deadline passes. Islamabad has hosted earlier contacts between the two sides and is seen as one of the few acceptable venues for continued dialogue.

Trump has indicated that he is unwilling to extend the ceasefire indefinitely, warning that failure to secure a breakthrough soon could lead to renewed escalation. The administration believes time favors Washington, while Iran appears to be calculating whether continued resistance might improve its negotiating position.

For now, the path forward remains uncertain. Trump insists the United States is negotiating from strength, but with the ceasefire deadline approaching rapidly, the world is watching to see whether diplomacy can prevent another dangerous turn in the conflict.