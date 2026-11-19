At the 33rd APEC meeting, President Trump rejected global regulations on Superintelligence, citing US leadership in the sector. He emphasized the technology's growth potential while touting his administration's economic achievements.

Trump Opposes Global Superintelligence Regulations at APEC Meeting

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has opposed global regulations aimed at controlling or restricting the development of Superintelligence (SI), asserting that Washington would not allow measures that could stifle the emerging technology and its potential to drive economic growth. Addressing the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, Trump described Superintelligence as the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution and claimed that the United States was leading the world in its development.

"The United States is also proud to be the world leader in superintelligence, SI, the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. It's amazing when you say that, but it seems to be true. Americans invented—we just invented SI, and it is unleashing extraordinary prosperity and growth for people all around the globe," Trump said.

While highlighting the technology's potential, the US President acknowledged that its development could also involve certain risks, calling for careful management of its adverse elements. "We have to watch it. We have to be careful. We have to cherish it. It's almost completely good, but it's got some bad elements, so we have to be very careful in managing those bad elements," he said. However, Trump firmly opposed international regulatory measures, arguing that they could restrict technological innovation and undermine the potential benefits of Superintelligence.

"So we oppose any form of globalist regulation or anything to control or stifle SI, and we won't allow that to happen, frankly," he added. The US President also highlighted his administration's economic performance, claiming that inflation had fallen below two per cent over the preceding three months and that the American economy was expanding faster than other major developed economies.

"The last 3 months, inflation was down to a number that was not expected. We were able to do a real job. You know, a lot of other countries are having difficulty with that, but we've gotten it less than 2% for the last 3 months," Trump said. He further claimed that investment in new equipment had increased by 21 per cent this year, while American exports had reached their highest level in the country's history.

Trump also said his administration had secured commitments worth USD 22.2 trillion in new investments in the United States and generated USD 25 trillion in new wealth up to November 1. Attributing the claimed economic gains to his administration's policies, Trump highlighted tax cuts, deregulation and trade agreements, saying Washington had reached more than 20 trade agreements to promote stronger and more balanced commerce.

"We're negotiating numerous trade agreements with some people sitting at this beautiful table. We have a lot of trade agreements that will be signed in the not-too-distant future with very major countries," he said. Trump's remarks on Superintelligence come days after the United States and nine partner countries, including India, signed the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity on November 15. Signed during the Pax Silica Founders Retreat in San Francisco, the declaration seeks to strengthen cooperation on sensitive technologies, critical infrastructure and supply chain security underpinning the emerging SI era. The participating countries include the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The declaration outlines a framework for protecting sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure while strengthening trusted supply chains and international cooperation in the development of emerging technologies. (ANI)