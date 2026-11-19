President Trump has called for calm following a wave of technical outages affecting US banks and tech firms. Intelligence officials confirm these events are not coordinated cyberattacks, but rather isolated technical glitches and maintenance errors.

Trump Urges Calm Amid US Tech Outages Denying Coordinated Cyberattack

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Americans not to panic or stockpile emergency supplies following a string of high-profile technology and banking disruptions across the United States, insisting the incidents are isolated technical glitches rather than a coordinated cyberattack. Speaking in an interview with Fox News ahead of the APEC Summit, Trump was asked about growing public anxiety, including reports of people stockpiling food and water, prompted by the recent outages and his earlier declaration of a national emergency over the US power grid. The president brushed off the concerns, characterising the disruptions at major institutions like JPMorgan Chase as routine, unrelated occurrences amplified by media coverage. "Tell them to relax. Everything's good. These are individual events. So, uh, Chase Manhattan Bank, JPMorgan, it goes out. Somebody else goes out. And I also think that, uh, the press is sort of having a lot of fun with it," Trump said.

Blaming the media for magnifying the issue, Trump took aim at his predecessor, claiming similar technical failures would have gone unnoticed during the previous administration while assuring the public that he would personally alert them if a genuine crisis emerged. "If these things would have happened 2 years ago, 3 years ago in the Biden administration, which was grossly incompetent and corrupt, uh, nobody would have mentioned it. But, you know, if somebody went out, if somebody goes out now, even if it's just a, 'Oh, we have a problem,' these are individual events. These are not, uh, I'll let you know if there's a problem," he added. When pressed on how he could be certain the outages—which have affected major banks, Microsoft services, and air traffic control systems—were not the work of foreign adversaries, Trump pointed to American deterrence. While noting his positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump warned that any nation attempting to target U.S. infrastructure would face severe retaliation. "And you know what? People would be afraid to do it, okay? Somebody said to me, 'Well, how do you know it's not?' Because they know they would be hit so hard, and nobody wants to do it. Whether it's—any other country—I don't want to use specific names because they're treating me extremely well in China, and I have a lot of respect and a lot of relationship and good relationship with President Xi. But if anybody did that to us and we found out about it, they know what the repercussions would be with me. Nobody is going to play games with us," Trump said.

According to an official White House article released on Wednesday (local time), Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there was no evidence linking the outages affecting Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and banks, while assuring Americans that the country was not under a systemic cyberattack. "This is not a cyberattack, and this is not a coordinated effort by a nation-state. We’ve looked very closely. Anytime we see something like this, those are the first questions that we ask on behalf of the American people, and we go across, and we say, ‘Is that what’s going on here?’ That is not what’s going on here," DNI Clayton said, according to the White House article. Rubio also dismissed suggestions that the incidents were connected, stressing that the administration had found no evidence of malicious activity behind the disruptions. The string of outages commenced last Thursday, when Microsoft email and workplace tools went offline, impacting millions of users. Microsoft traced the fault to an earlier network capacity upgrade. A day later, a router upgrade triggered an outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), forcing a nationwide ground stop that severely disrupted flight operations. By Monday, users reported trouble accessing online accounts across several major banks, as well as the money transfer platform Zelle. JPMorgan Chase linked the disruption to a software bug, clarifying that it was not cyber-related. United Airlines likewise experienced an internal system outage that held up departing flights before the carrier confirmed the glitch had been fixed. On Tuesday, the National Security Agency (NSA) suffered a disruption after an internal network used to transmit classified information went offline during routine maintenance. The outage hit NSANet, a classified internal network used by agency personnel. The NSA noted that while certain internal systems were impacted, its mission-critical capabilities remained intact. "The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance," the agency said, noting that its infrastructure possessed multiple layers of redundancy to sustain operations. Technology giant Apple also reported disruptions across services, including Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare, following an internal update, stating that it was working to restore remaining systems and confirming that the outage was not triggered by a cyberattack. (ANI)