US President Donald Trump offered to send more troops to Poland as he welcomed President Karol Nawrocki to the White House, while signaling a tougher stance on Russia if it fails to act on Ukraine, raising NATO’s eastern flank tensions.

Washington: US President Donald Trump offered Wednesday to send more troops to Poland as he welcomed the country's new nationalist president Karol Nawrocki to the White House with a military flyover.

Trump also hinted at taking stronger action against Russia if it fails to end its war with Ukraine, which has put NATO ally Poland on edge since Moscow's invasion in 2022.

Nawrocki, a conservative historian and fervent Trump supporter, visited the White House during Poland's election campaign and is now making his first foreign trip as president.

Trump gave him a warm welcome -- including an offer to boost the US military footprint in Poland, where around 8,000 US troops are currently reinforcing NATO's eastern flank, according to US media.

"We'll put more there if they want," Trump, 79, said after shaking hands with Nawrocki, 42, in the Oval Office. "We're with Poland all the way and we'll help Poland protect itself."

Trump added that the flyover by F-16 and F-35 jets during Nawrocki's arrival was "very much in honor" of a Polish F-16 jet pilot killed last week while preparing for an air show.

"He was a legend in Poland," Trump said of the pilot, Major Maciej "Slab" Krakowian, 37.

Nawrocki then praised the US troop presence and said it was "the first time in history" that Poland had been happy to host foreign troops.

He also stressed that Warsaw aims to keep increasing its own military spending within the NATO alliance to meet Trump's demands -- despite already being the top spender based on the proportion of GDP.

Trump meanwhile prided himself on having backed political novice Nawrocki in Polish elections, the latest in a series of right-wing leaders in Europe supported by Trump.

Trump welcomed Nawrocki to the Oval Office in June before the Polish election, with the White House posting a picture of the pair grinning and giving the thumbs-up sign.

"I don't endorse too many people, but I endorsed him, and I was very proud of the job he's done," Trump said on Wednesday.

The eastern European nation is deeply polarized, with the nationalist Nawrocki clashing with the pro-EU government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a former European Council chief.

During the election campaign, Nawrocki highlighted the importance of ties with the United States and his close relationship with Trump. His "Poland First, Poles First" echoed Trump's "America First" slogan.

The talks were set to be dominated by the war in Poland's neighbor Ukraine.

While Trump and Nawrocki see eye-to-eye politically, Poland is closely watching the US leader's peace efforts in Ukraine, which Warsaw has largely been frozen out of.

Poland has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion and is a vital transit country for military and humanitarian supplies.

Trump said that "you'll see things happen" if he's dissatisfied with President Vladimir Putin's response, hinting at fresh sanctions or tariffs against Moscow.

"I have no message to President Putin, he knows where I stand, and he'll make a decision one way or the other," Trump told reporters.

Trump will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official told AFP. He is also set to speak to European leaders, the French presidency said.

Ukraine is proving divisive in Poland too.

Nawrocki recently blocked a law extending Ukrainian refugees' rights proposed by Tusk's government. Nawrocki has also, like Trump, opposed Ukraine's desire for NATO membership.

