President Trump meets former Hamas hostage Edan Alexander and the family of a slain IDF soldier as the Gaza conflict marks its two-year anniversary, pushing for hostage releases and peace talks.

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) met Edan Alexander, who was held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra, an IDF member killed by Hamas shortly after the attacks in Gaza, in the Oval Office.

The White House said that Trump is committed to bringing all hostages.

In a post on X, the White House stated, “Today, on the second anniversary of the October 7 attack, President Trump welcomed Edan Alexander, who was held hostage by Hamas for 584 days, and the family of Omer Neutra to the Oval Office. President Trump is committed to bringing every hostage home.”

Meanwhile, the first day of resumed indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt ended on a positive note, amid hopes of a potential deal to implement United States President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war on Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. Negotiators are set to return for more discussions.

The meeting in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday was "positive" and a roadmap was drawn up for how the current round of talks would continue, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Hamas delegation told mediators that Israel's continued bombing of Gaza poses a challenge to negotiations on the release of captives, Al Jazeera reported.

The Hamas delegation included Hamas leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Zaher Jabarin, two negotiators who survived an Israeli assassination attempt in Qatar's capital Doha that killed five people last month.

The day-one talks covered the proposed exchange of prisoners and captives, a ceasefire, and humanitarian aid entering Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also said Trump was pushing for an early exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, in a bid to build "momentum" to implement other parts of his plan to end the Gaza war.

"The technical teams are discussing that as we speak, to ensure that the environment is perfect to release those hostages," Leavitt said, adding that teams were "going over the list of both the Israeli hostages and also the political prisoners who will be released," Al Jazeera quoted her as saying.

