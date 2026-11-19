US President Donald Trump held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, as the three leaders prepare for a historic trilateral meeting to address nuclear disarmament and global trade concerns.

Trump Holds Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping and Putin at APEC Summit

Shenzhen [China], November 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Summit in Shenzhen, China. Earlier, Trump held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Summit in China, expressing optimism about the outcome of their engagement and hinting at a possible follow-up meeting. "We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We have known each other for a long time. I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they’ll come out of this. We’ll have a second meeting later on, which you probably know. But we’ll have this right now, and it’s going to be great," Trump said while greeting Putin.

The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic activity in Shenzhen, where leaders of the United States, China and Russia are participating in the APEC summit and preparing for a first-of-its-kind trilateral engagement. This comes after Trump expressed optimism about the proposed meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing it as a historic opportunity to explore shared interests among the three major powers. "And here in China, I look forward to a historic trilateral meeting with President Xi and President Putin later today to discuss more opportunities for all three. So, we look forward to that, very much forward to that," Trump said.

The three leaders are expected to discuss several pressing international issues, including nuclear disarmament, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, global trade and the Russia-Ukraine war. Ahead of Trump's arrival in China, Xi and Putin held bilateral discussions in Shenzhen, reaffirming the strength of their relationship and their commitment to advancing a multipolar world order .Xi described China-Russia ties as standing "as firm as a mountain amid wind and rain", while Putin said political cooperation between the two countries remained constructive despite the challenging international situation. The proposed trilateral engagement is taking place amid renewed attention to international arms control following the expiration of the US-Russia New START treaty earlier this year. Washington has sought to involve Beijing in broader nuclear reduction discussions, although China has traditionally resisted direct negotiations, citing the significantly larger nuclear arsenals maintained by the United States and Russia. (ANI)