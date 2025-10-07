US President Donald Trump expressed optimism as Hamas-Israel indirect talks began in Egypt, stating that Hamas is “agreeing to things that are very important.” The negotiations aim to reach a Gaza peace deal under Trump’s 20-point plan.

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Monday that he was "pretty sure" a Gaza peace deal was possible and said Hamas was agreeing to "very important" issues as talks with Israel started.

"I have red lines, if certain things aren't met we're not going to do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had preconditions including Hamas agreeing to disarm.

"But I think we're doing very well and I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important."

Trump said he was optimistic about the chances of a deal as delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect talks in Egypt on ending the war under his 20-point plan.

"I think we're going to have a deal. It's a hard thing for me to say that when for years and years they've been trying to have a deal," Trump said.

"We're going to have a Gaza deal, I'm pretty sure, yeah."

Trump also dismissed a report that he had accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being negative about the talks, saying that Netanyahu had been “very positive about the deal.”

