A tragic incident has been reported from the Hoshap area of Kech district, where mortar shelling allegedly carried out by Pakistani security forces left five young girls critically injured. One of the victims, who was in a critical condition, later passed away from her wounds, prompting fresh outrage over what activists describe as a "continued chain of state violence" in Balochistan.

Activist Condemns 'Genocide of the Baloch Nation'

Baloch human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch, in a strong statement shared on social media, condemned the incident, asserting that the attack reflects the long-standing pattern of oppression faced by Baloch civilians. She described the incident as part of the "genocide of the Baloch nation," accusing the international community of reinforcing this violence through its silence.

According to Sammi Deen Baloch, enforced disappearances, recovery of mutilated bodies, raids on homes, and indiscriminate shelling of residential areas have become routine in the province, leaving even children vulnerable to violence. "By continuing the massacre of Baloch on their own land through the use of force, the state is establishing all limits of oppression," she stated, adding that previous similar shelling incidents have resulted in the deaths of minors, yet no accountability has followed.

She further criticised what she described as the state's narrative of labelling Baloch youth as terrorists while failing to justify the killing of innocent girls. Multiple judicial inquiries and JITs have reportedly been announced in past cases, but no perpetrators have been convicted. "This brutality raises an urgent question: when small girls are becoming targets of mortar fire, under what logic will the state justify this barbaric action?" she asked.

Rights Group Report Highlights 'Systematic Violence'

Earlier, the shocking details from the October 2025 report released by Paank, a leading human rights organisation, documented enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The report painted a grim picture of what it calls "systematic state-sponsored violence," accusing Pakistani security institutions and their allied militias of carrying out widespread abductions, torture, and killings across the province, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)