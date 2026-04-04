Donald Trump celebrated a historic drop in the US trade deficit, which he credited to his tariff policies. He touted the March jobs report showing 178,000 new jobs and linked his economic strategy to soaring factory construction and onshoring.

Trump Touts Economic Success on Social Media

US President Donald Trump on Saturday credited his tariff policies for what he described as the "biggest drop in history" in the United States' trade deficit, saying the gap narrowed by 55 per cent and linking the improvement to strong job growth and America's broader economic agenda. In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the March jobs report showing 178,000 new jobs, calling it "GREAT", and pointed to the sharp reduction in the trade deficit as evidence of the effectiveness of his tariff strategy. He further touted the US's war efforts against Iran alongside these economic achievements. "Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!," the post read.

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Earlier, Trump, on his Good Friday post, on Friday, on Truth Social, highlighted the nation's economic gains under his policies, celebrating the addition of 186,000 private-sector jobs in March and attributing the growth to his administration's economic strategy. He emphasised that his economic policies have created an enormously powerful engine of growth, saying, "nothing can slow it down," and pointed to soaring factory construction jobs, which he linked to rapid onshoring and increased investment spurred by tariffs. "A very happy and blessed Good Friday to all, especially to the 186,000 Americans who gained Private Sector jobs in the month of March alone! My Economic Policies have created an enormously powerful engine of Economic Growth, and nothing can slow it down. Factory Construction Jobs are soaring as a result of the rapid Onshoring and surging Investment that TARIFFS have generated, all while the Trade Deficit has shrunk by 52% in a year!" Trump stated in his post on Truth Social.

Jobs Report Exceeds Expectations

According to Fox News, citing the latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), the country had added 178,000 jobs in March, despite a loss of 8,000 government positions during the month. The job growth far exceeded economists' expectations, coming in at roughly three times higher than forecasts. The gains follow a loss of 133,000 jobs in February, highlighting a sharp rebound in employment. The unemployment rate fell from 4.4 per cent in February to 4.3 per cent in March, while the labour force participation rate edged down to 61.9 per cent , the lowest level since November 2021, as reported by Fox News. (ANI)