Donald Trump demanded cognitive tests for all presidential and VP candidates, criticizing Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He claimed he took the test three times during his presidency and 'aced' it each time, calling the achievement rare.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) lashed out at his Democrat predecessors, saying that any Presidential or Vice Presidential candidate must go through cognitive tests prior to running for the posts. Trump said that he took the test thrice, and aced it each time. "Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn't be surprised at people like Barack "Hussein" Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting "ELECTED." Our Country would be a much better place! I took the Exam three times during my ("THREE!") Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES - An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said in a post on Truth Social.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Democrat Rep Calls for Trump's Cognitive Evaluation

The comments come after Maryland Democrat representative Jamie Raskin called on the White House physician to conduct a cognitive test of Trump amid his heightened rhetoric about the US war with Iran, as per CNN.

White House on Trump's Physical Health

Earlier on December 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was in normal health physically. "As part of President Trump's comprehensive executive physical, advanced imaging was performed because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health. The purpose of this imaging is preventative to identify any issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure the president maintains long-term vitality and function. President Trump's cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," she said.

Leavitt further said, responding to media queries on Trump's health, "No evidence of arterial narrowing, impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels. The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well- perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns. In summary, this level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health." (ANI)