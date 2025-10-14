Brandon Dale Biggs, an Oklahoma pastor, revealed that God had shown him a harrowing vision of a “ten-magnitude” earthquake striking the New Madrid fault line, which spans Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois.

A Christian pastor who accurately predicted the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump has issued a chilling prophecy that has set alarm bells ringing across the United States. Brandon Dale Biggs, an Oklahoma pastor, revealed that God had shown him a harrowing vision of a “ten-magnitude” earthquake striking the New Madrid fault line, which spans Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois.

The prediction includes a critical timing tied to Middle Eastern diplomacy. Biggs claimed the disaster would occur just three days after any attempt to divide Jerusalem through a proposed two-state solution, describing it as a “three-day window” during which people must flee.

“The Lord told me… You will see a three-day window. That's the time for people to flee,” Biggs said in a YouTube video, warning of a catastrophe that could potentially kill hundreds of thousands.

He explained that the initial quake along the New Madrid fault would spark a “chain reaction,” with a 6.5-magnitude aftershock potentially impacting areas stretching from Texarkana, Texas, to Oklahoma.

“It was so big, there were 1,800 people who died along that stretch,” Biggs recounted. “All the houses on cinder blocks were completely shaken to the foundation; they just fell.”

Biggs had shared the vision last April alongside his startling prediction of the assassination attempt on Trump.

“This bullet flew by his ear, and it came so close to his head that it busted his eardrum,” he said. Three months later, Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire at Trump, with one bullet grazing his ear—but miraculously, the president’s eardrum remained intact.

Biggs also claimed to have seen “red waves” in Michigan and Oklahoma during the 2024 election, events which indeed came to pass in both states.

Now, portions of Biggs’ prophecy about the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) are gaining renewed attention.

“[The] New Madrid earthquake [is] so big [and] when it happens the Mississippi River starts, it goes out another direction,” he warned.

Historically, the New Madrid fault unleashed devastating tremors in 1811 and 1812, with magnitudes between 7.5 and 7.7. Chimneys crumbled, boats capsized, farmland sank, and swamps formed. While the sparsely populated region avoided mass casualties, experts warn that a similar event today could kill thousands—or even hundreds of thousands if Biggs’ “ten-magnitude” vision comes to pass.

Skeptics remain unconvinced. Scientists note that the strongest recorded earthquake, the 1960 Valdivia quake in Chile, reached magnitude 9.5 and occurred along a coastal subduction zone—conditions unlike those of the mid-continental New Madrid system. The NMSZ stretches only 150 miles, far shorter than the 6,200 miles scientists estimate are needed to produce a magnitude 10 quake.

Despite scientific doubts, Biggs remains steadfast. “They were flying so low that they were shaking the houses,” he said of Chinook helicopters delivering aid in his vision. “They were not able to bring in supply trucks from east to west… all aid came by airplane, but food and medicine was transported through the Mississippi. It was so bad, I remember it lasted for months.”

Meanwhile, in a historic address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, Trump celebrated the signing of the peace plan and the release of hostages, calling for a new era of prosperity.

“You've won,” the President told Israeli politicians. “Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East.” He pledged aid to rebuild Gaza and urged Palestinians to “turn forever from the path of terror and violence.”

“After tremendous pain and death and hardship,” Trump said, “now is the time to concentrate on building their people up instead of trying to tear Israel down.”

(This article has been curated with the help of AI)