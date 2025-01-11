'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US

Oklahoma pastor Brandon Dale Biggs, who called Trump’s 2024 assassination attempt three months before it happened, is now warning of a 10-magnitude earthquake ripping apart the New Madrid fault line after a two-state solution divides Jerusalem.

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 1:11 PM IST

Brandon Dale Biggs, a self-proclaimed Christian prophet and Oklahoma pastor, has captured national attention with his apocalyptic predictions. Known for foreseeing the assassination attempt on Donald Trump three months before the near-fatal incident in Pennsylvania, Biggs now shares another vision—a catastrophic earthquake that he claims will devastate the heartland of America this spring.

Biggs revealed that God showed him a "10-magnitude earthquake" targeting the New Madrid fault line, a seismic hotspot spanning Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois. According to the pastor, this unprecedented quake would trigger a chain reaction, including a 6.5-magnitude aftershock that would shake areas from Texarkana, Texas, to Oklahoma.

"It was so big, there were 1,800 people who died [along that stretch]," Biggs stated in a video. "All the houses on cinder blocks were completely shaken to the foundation; they just fell."

The pastor believes this seismic event will occur three days after the implementation of a proposed two-state solution for Jerusalem, a long-debated approach to resolving the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Biggs’s vision depicted budding sycamore leaves, hinting at a spring timeline.

Past prophecies fulfilled?

Biggs’s chilling predictions about the Trump assassination attempt and election results have already sparked intrigue. In an April 2024 video interview with Christian author Steve Cioccolanti, Biggs described a bullet narrowly missing Trump’s head and rupturing his eardrum. Though the bullet did not burst Trump’s eardrum, the eerie accuracy of Biggs’s vision resonated when 20-year-old Matthew Crooks fired at Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

The same video also saw Biggs predicting red waves in Michigan and Oklahoma during the 2024 elections, which ultimately materialized. These fulfilled prophecies have led to renewed interest in his warnings about the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ).

Biggs claims the earthquake will drastically alter the Mississippi River, causing it to change course. While historical records show the fault line last unleashed powerful quakes in 1811 and 1812—measuring 7.5 to 7.7 in magnitude—scientists have dismissed the likelihood of a "10-magnitude" quake in the NMSZ. Such an event, they argue, is virtually impossible due to the fault's mid-continental nature and limited 150-mile stretch, compared to the 6,200-mile-long fault zones required for quakes of that magnitude.

Despite these scientific reassurances, Biggs stands firm. "The Lord told me that when they try to divide Jerusalem with the two-state solution... you will see a three-day window. That’s the time for people to flee," he warned.

Previous Visions and Chilling Coincidences

Biggs’s prophetic visions have not been confined to earthquakes. He described helicopters flying low to deliver aid amid chaos, a scenario reminiscent of disaster response missions. He also recounted glimpses of simultaneous attacks in Las Vegas and New Orleans.

On January 1, these chilling images seemed to manifest. At 3:15 a.m., Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. Hours later, Matthew Livelsberger detonated explosives outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, shaking the city to its core.

