Tragic! 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa; one injured [WATCH]

Cape Town: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying worshippers en route to an Easter festival in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames on Thursday (Mar 28), killing at least 45 people. Authorities in the northern province of Limpopo said that an eight-year-old child was the lone survivor of the incident and that the child was receiving medical treatment. According to them, the child suffered severe injuries.

The bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge, falling 164 feet into a ravine, and caught fire, according to the provincial government of Limpopo.

The province authorities reported that although search efforts were still underway, numerous victims were severely charred and trapped inside the vehicle.

Authorities stated that they believe the bus was traveling from the neighboring country of Botswana to the town of Moria, known for hosting a popular Easter pilgrimage. Initial investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the bus, and tragically, the driver was among the deceased.

Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was in Limpopo province for a road safety campaign, altered her plans to visit the crash scene, as confirmed by the National Department of Transport. She emphasized that an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway and extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The South African government frequently highlights the risks of road accidents during the Easter holidays, a period characterized by heightened road travel and associated dangers. Last year, over 200 fatalities occurred in road crashes over the Easter weekend, underscoring the urgency of road safety measures during this time.

