Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tragic! 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa; one injured [WATCH]

    A bus carrying worshippers to an Easter festival in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames killing as many as 45 people, according to reports. 

    Tragic 45 people killed after bus plunges off bridge in South Africa; one injured anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

    Cape Town: In a tragic incident, a bus carrying worshippers en route to an Easter festival in South Africa plunged off a bridge on a mountain pass and burst into flames on Thursday (Mar 28), killing at least 45 people. Authorities in the northern province of Limpopo said that an eight-year-old child was the lone survivor of the incident and that the child was receiving medical treatment. According to them, the child suffered severe injuries.

    The bus veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge, falling 164 feet into a ravine, and caught fire, according to the provincial government of Limpopo.

    The province authorities reported that although search efforts were still underway, numerous victims were severely charred and trapped inside the vehicle.

    Authorities stated that they believe the bus was traveling from the neighboring country of Botswana to the town of Moria, known for hosting a popular Easter pilgrimage. Initial investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the bus, and tragically, the driver was among the deceased.

    Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who was in Limpopo province for a road safety campaign, altered her plans to visit the crash scene, as confirmed by the National Department of Transport. She emphasized that an investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway and extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

    The South African government frequently highlights the risks of road accidents during the Easter holidays, a period characterized by heightened road travel and associated dangers. Last year, over 200 fatalities occurred in road crashes over the Easter weekend, underscoring the urgency of road safety measures during this time.
     

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China sends 1,500 tonnes water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper avv

    China sends 1,500 tonnes of water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow avv

    Russia accuses US of cover-up in ISIS-K terror attack on Moscow

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'Disgrace Of A Place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Kevin Pietersen calls London 'disgrace of a place' after man is stabbed in train in broad daylight!

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway avv

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

    World's largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest vkp

    World’s largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest

    Recent Stories

    'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching? RKK

    'Crew' review: Is Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu-starrer film worth watching?

    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more

    PM Modi, Bill Gates share thoughts on AI, deepfake, climate change and more (WATCH)

    Congress receives Rs 1700 crore Income Tax notice ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Congress receives Rs 1700 crore Income Tax notice ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Gold rate in India on March 29: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate in India on March 29: Know 22 & 24-carat price in your city

    Good Friday 2024: 6 Churches to visit in Delhi RKK EAI

    Good Friday 2024: 6 Churches to visit in Delhi

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon