Tourists stunned by rare sight of rotating iceberg in Argentina, WATCH viral video

A viral video shows a rotating iceberg in Los Glaciares National Park, sparking awe and concern among tourists and netizens, with some discussing climate change and glacier calving.

Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina's Austral Andes region has left visitors awestruck with a rare sight - a rotating iceberg moving towards them. The viral video, captured on December 8, 2024, shows tourists filming the breathtaking moment, but also sparked concerns among netizens.

One user pointed out the danger, saying, "They seem to have no idea how dangerous this really is." Another commented, "Yeah, I wouldn't be standing around filming, yikes." In another, a person explained that the iceberg's rotation is due to it finding its center of gravity after calving from a glacier.¹

The park, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1981, features two distinct regions: forests and grassy plains in the east, and peaks, lakes, glaciers, and snowfields in the west. Mount Fitz Roy, the highest point, stands at 11,073 feet.

Some users discussed climate change, with one saying, "Wow, I've only heard that the glacier is melting, but I can't believe it's melting in real time." However, another user corrected, "This is not a glacier 'melting'. It is a glacier calving icebergs into the sea. Glaciers are 'rivers' of ice that discharge flows into the sea".

The Perito Moreno Glacier, located within the park, is known for its spectacular ruptures, which occur when the glacier's front advances and then breaks off. This natural phenomenon attracts tourists and supports the local economy.

