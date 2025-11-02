US Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine visited Israel to discuss the Gaza situation with his IDF counterpart. The visit coincided with renewed violence, as Israeli airstrikes killed nine in Gaza following an alleged Hamas ceasefire violation.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Dan Caine visited Israel over the weekend and held discussions with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir on the situation in Gaza and other regional issues.

In a post on X by the IDF, "The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Dan Caine, visited Israel over the weekend as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir." 🇮🇱🤝🇺🇸 The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the U.S. Armed Forces, General Dan Caine, visited Israel over the weekend as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir. During the visit, the General and the Chief of the General Staff held a joint… pic.twitter.com/krdK3WPsIn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 1, 2025

The post further read, "During the visit, the General and the Chief of the General Staff held a joint situational assessment, during which they discussed regional challenges -- focusing primarily on the situation in Gaza and future challenges in both nearby and distant arenas."

Gaza Airstrikes Follow Ceasefire Violation

On October 29, Israel Defence Forces carried out air strikes, killing nine people in Gaza, following an alleged violation of the US-brokered ceasefire deal by Hamas, CNN reported.

This development comes after PM Netanyahu instructed the Israeli military to "immediately carry out forceful strikes in the Gaza Strip," his office said in a short statement.

As reported by CNN, Israel had informed the US about their decision to carry out strikes in Gaza.

A military official said that Hamas militants attacked Israeli forces east of the so-called yellow line, which demarcates the Israeli-occupied part of Gaza from the rest of the enclave. The troops stationed in the Rafah area reportedly came under rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) and sniper fire, CNN reported.

Following the assault, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned that Hamas would pay a "heavy price" for targeting Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) personnel. "Israel will respond with great force," Katz said.

Nine Killed in Gaza City and Khan Younis

Shortly after his remarks, Gaza Civil Defence reported that an Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in Gaza City, killing at least three women and a man. In the southern city of Khan Younis, five people, including two children and a woman, were killed in another strike.

