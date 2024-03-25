Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Top gaming executive sentenced to death in China for poisoning billionaire Netflix colleague

    A top gaming executive's death sentence for poisoning his billionaire colleague linked to Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem' has sparked controversy and shed light on the dark side of corporate conflicts. The case highlights the intricate ties between business, crime, and popular culture in today's fast-paced world.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a top gaming executive in China has been sentenced to death for the poisoning of his billionaire colleague, who was set to work on Netflix's hit series "Three-Body Problem." The executive, Xu Yao, poisoned the food of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company Yoozoo, Lin Qi, in December 2020 following a dispute over business operations.

    Lin Qi, aged 39, fell critically ill after consuming the poisoned food and despite receiving extensive medical treatment, tragically passed away nine days later. The incident sent shockwaves through the Chinese business and entertainment communities, especially given Lin Qi's prominent status as a successful entrepreneur and his involvement with high-profile projects like 'Three-Body Problem.'

    Xu Yao's actions were described as premeditated and malicious by the court, highlighting the severity of the crime and its impact on public safety. The case also brought attention to Xu Yao's alleged obsession with the popular TV series 'Breaking Bad' and his use of a variety of poisons to carry out the crime.

    Xu Yao's sentencing to death has ignited debates about the adequacy of punishments for such crimes and the need for stricter regulations to prevent similar incidents in the future. It has also prompted discussions about mental health and the psychological factors that may lead individuals to commit such heinous acts in pursuit of personal vendettas or ambitions.

    In light of the Xu Yao case, there have been calls for greater transparency and accountability in the business world, as well as heightened awareness of the potential dangers posed by unchecked power and influence. The saga became a limelight in the national dailies of China.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
