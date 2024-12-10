Tokyo to bring 4-day workweek to boost family time amid record low fertility rates

The Tokyo government has come up with a move to introduce a four-day workweek for its employees to encourage couples to spend quality time amid the record low fertility rates nationwide.

To tackle low birth rates, the Tokyo administration has decided to implement a four-day workweek scheme for its staff. Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike announced that from April onwards, metropolitan government staff will have the choice of a three-day off each week. "We will review work styles … with flexibility, ensuring no one has to give up their career due to life events such as childbirth or child care," she stated during her policy address at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly's fourth regular session, NBC news reported.

This initiative aims to encourage procreation amongst Japanese couples, as the country's fertility rate has reached an unprecedented low.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, last year's rate fell to 1.2 children per woman during her reproductive years, despite increased governmental efforts to promote family formation.

Population stability requires a minimum rate of 2.1. Koike introduced an additional measure allowing parents of elementary school pupils to reduce their working hours in exchange for a proportional salary adjustment. 

"Now is the time for Tokyo to take the initiative to protect and enhance the lives, livelihoods and economy of our people during these challenging times for the nation," she declared.

Japan registered only 727,277 births last year, as reported by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. This low figure may be attributed to the country's overtime work culture, which often forces women to choose between professional advancement and motherhood.

The proposed four-day workweek could provide government workers additional time to focus on family responsibilities.

A 2022 global study by 4 Day Week Global, a non-profit organisation, conducted trials of reduced working weeks across various companies. Over 90% of participating employees wished to maintain the four-day schedule.

They noted improvements in physical and mental wellbeing, better work-life integration, and enhanced overall satisfaction. Stress levels, exhaustion, fatigue, and work-family tensions decreased significantly. Participants rated their experience 9.1 out of 10. 

