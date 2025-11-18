Israeli fintech TipRanks has partnered with South Korea's largest financial institution, KB Securities, to provide domestic investors with global investment insights by integrating its AI-driven stock research tools into KB's trading platforms.

Strategic Partnership for Global Investment Insights

Israeli fintech TipRanks has signed a strategic partnership with KB Securities, South Korea's largest financial institution, aiming to provide domestic investors with global investment insights. The agreement will integrate TipRanks' AI-driven stock research tools and proprietary datasets--including analyst reports, Smart Scores, and company-focused news--into KB Securities' trading platforms, KB M-able (mobile) and M-able Wide (web). TipRanks CEO Uri Gruenbaum highlighted the growing demand for overseas investment data in Korea, while KB Securities CEO Lee Hong-gu emphasised the value of transparent, customised information for retail investors navigating evolving global markets. (ANI/TPS)