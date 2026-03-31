The Tibetan Youth Congress began its month-long 'Black Hat March' from Dharamshala to Delhi. Over 65 activists are marching to protest the ongoing 'genocide' and cultural suppression in Tibet, seeking to raise global awareness.

Tibetan Youth Congress Launches 'Black Hat March' to Delhi

The Tibetan Youth Congress on Tuesday began its "Black Hat March," a peaceful protest march from Dharamshala to New Delhi aimed at raising global awareness and countering the ongoing "genocide" in Tibet. The march was flagged off by Tibetan security minister-in-exile Dolma Gyari from the Lhagyal Ri Temple in McLeodganj.

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The month-long march will conclude at the United Nations office in New Delhi on April 25. Over 65 Tibetan activists from across India are participating in the campaign, which seeks to highlight concerns over cultural suppression, political detentions, and the demand for freedom in Tibet.

Rooted in Historic Struggle

This march is deeply rooted in two significant and historic dates of the Tibetan struggle. March 31 marks the day when Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama, along with the Tibetan Cabinet and nearly 80,000 Tibetans, stepped onto Indian soil in-exile in 1959. April 25 marks the birthday of Tibet's "Stolen Child," the 11th Panchen Lama, who was abducted at the age of just six and whose whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

Symbolism of the 'Black Hat'

Speaking to ANI, Tsering Chomphel, president of the Tibetan Youth Congress, said, "We are organising a month-long campaign of march from Dharamsala to Delhi. So I wear this black hat, which is considered as the China. As we usually say in India 'Topi mat pahnaao' so China is trying to spread misinformation and fabricate our history. culture and everything. So we urge that international people should listen to our voice. On top of the hat, it's the Tibetan language, which uses the alphabet ' Ka '. It symbolises that even though China tried to abandon or abolish our language or culture, we will never give up and we will try to raise our voice. And we will always try to preserve our language, culture and identity. We believe that through this campaign we could spread more awareness and information among local Indians and the international community... we have 65 participants, men and women, from our 20 different regional chapters in India."

Voices of Solidarity and Hope

Tsering Choekyi, an activist from Dehradun, said, "It's a black hat day, peace march starting from Dharamsala to Delhi for 25 days. We are asking for freedom of Tibet, and until we get the freedom, every Tibetan should participate in the freedom struggle. And we have a great hope."

Namgyal Dolkar, an exile MP, said, " I have come here to support this very special and unique campaign that Tibetan Youth Congress has organised in a vivid protest against the so called ethnic unity law and it is important that we stand together and it's so inspiring to see all these Tibetans come together in support of the Tibetans inside Tibet and remembering them, so I am just here to support them."

Shaswat Kapoor, a local Indian activist, said, "The march, which is being organised by the Tibetan youth congress, will be a walk till Delhi... the way that these activists have been upholding the Tibetan spirit of independence is commendable. The exile community has held up its culture and fighting for the preservation of their culture and religion and language and its independence, so it is quite motivating..."

A Stand Against Cultural Assimilation

The march also stands as a powerful act of resistance against the continued suppression of Tibetan identity, culture, and language, the forced assimilation policies under the "Ethnic Unity Law", and the unlawful detention of Tibetan political prisoners, including the 11th Panchen Lama.