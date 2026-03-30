Tibetan youth gathered in Amsterdam to devise new strategies for Tibet advocacy. Organised by the Office of Tibet, the meeting focused on raising awareness, the CTA's role, and the case of the missing 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

Tibetan youth assembled in Amsterdam on Saturday, showing that even a small group can create meaningful momentum for an international cause, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

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The gathering, organised by the Office of Tibet in Brussels in partnership with VTAG Netherlands, aimed to explore new strategies to strengthen advocacy efforts for Tibet. The meeting brought together five Tibetan youths along with a supporter, reflecting a growing sense of responsibility among younger members of the Tibetan diaspora.

Despite its small size, the event had a clear objective: to maintain awareness and engagement on Tibet-related issues in the Netherlands, as cited in the CTA report.

Inside the Advocacy Session

Tenzin Phuntsok, EU Advocacy Officer from the Brussels office, attended the session and provided insights into key aspects of the Tibetan movement. The programme included a screening of the documentary "A Liberation That Never Was: 70 Years of Occupation and Repression in Tibet," produced by the Tibet TV section of DIIR, which helped initiate deeper discussions.

Phuntsok also familiarised participants with the structure and functions of the Central Tibetan Administration, stressing the importance of understanding institutional efforts as well as the role of the Brussels-based Office of Tibet. The session ended with an interactive question-and-answer segment, encouraging participants to engage thoughtfully with the issues discussed.

Adding a personal perspective, Tenzin Dolkar shared her experiences from the Youth Empowerment Program in Italy. She highlighted the significance of such initiatives in developing informed and active advocates, and encouraged others to pursue similar opportunities, as noted in the CTA report.

Expanding Support and Future Campaigns

The meeting also saw the inclusion of a new supporter, Arun Pawan Kumar, who joined as a Blue Book member, an initiative designed to strengthen solidarity between Tibetans and their supporters.

Participants also exchanged ideas on innovative awareness campaigns, particularly focusing on the case of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who has been missing since 1995. Discussions referred to updated materials from DIIR's publication "Tibet's Stolen Child," underlining the importance of keeping his case visible internationally, the CTA report stated.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment to expand their network and continue regular engagement in the Netherlands. Though limited in number, the participants' determination reflected a broader reality: youth-led efforts remain crucial in sustaining Tibet's voice on the global stage, the CTA report highlighted. (ANI)