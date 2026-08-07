India and Singapore held the 19th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership roadmap. The delegations also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

India and Singapore held the 19th round of Foreign Office Consultations here in the national capital on Thursday as the two sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation under the eight areas outlined by the Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Sharing the details in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs underlined that the two sides reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation under the eight key areas outlined by the Roadmap for India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP Roadmap) that will be taken up under the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

The Indian delegation was led by Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Singapore delegation was led by Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore. As per the statement, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at international and regional fora, including ASEAN, in addressing shared challenges.

India-Singapore relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024. The statement further mentioned that during his visit to India, Permanent Secretary Luke Goh called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

During his meeting with Foreign Secretary Misri, Permanent Secretary Goh exchanged views on advancing India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional & global developments. Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with Mr. Luke Goh, Permanent Secretary (Policy), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore today in New Delhi. They exchanged views on advancing India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and regional & global developments. pic.twitter.com/QLnvwgvKcQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 6, 2026

Sharing snippets from the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said that the discussions with Goh revolved around the close engagement, especially new opportunities in manufacturing, technology, food security and energy flows. Glad to meet Permanent Secretary Luke Goh of Singapore in New Delhi today. Discussed our close engagement, especially new opportunities in manufacturing, technology, food security and energy flows. 🇮🇳 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/S5HBjceK1U — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2026

Focus Areas Under Strategic Partnership

The Roadmap for Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched during the visit of Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore to India in September 2025, and covers cooperation in the areas of (1) Economic Cooperation, (2) Skills Development, (3) Digitalisation, (4) Sustainability, (5) Connectivity, (6) Healthcare and Medicine, (7) People-to-People and Cultural Exchanges and (8) Defence and Security Cooperation. (ANI)