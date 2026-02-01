Tibetan exiles globally voted in preliminary polls to elect their political leader (Sikyong) and parliament members. The election, held across 27 countries, is seen as a sign that Tibetans have not given up their cause for a free Tibet.

Members of the Tibetan exile community worldwide voted on Sunday to elect the Sikyong (political leader) and members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, as polling for the preliminary phase of the two-phase election was held. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)'s Chief Election Commissioner, Lobsang Yeshi, described the polling as a sign that Tibetans haven't given up. The voting process, described as unique, is being conducted across 27 countries, with approximately 91,000 registered voters and 309 polling zones set up globally. The final phase of the election is scheduled to be held in April. Voters expressed enthusiasm for participating in the democratic process, underscoring the importance of the elections to the Tibetan cause.

Smooth Polling and Strong Participation

Speaking to ANI, Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi said the polling was progressing smoothly and witnessed strong participation. "It's going great, everybody's excited, and I hope that the participation will be more, as, according to the registered voters, we have the largest voters this time," Yeshi said.

An Election for the Cause of Freedom

Highlighting the exercise's uniqueness, he added that the election goes beyond routine governance. "It is unique in the sense that no other nation or entity has such an election that is being held in 27 countries around the world. This election is not just for governance or administration but is more about electing leadership for leading the cause of freedom of Tibet," he said.

Yeshi acknowledged that polling faced challenges in some countries due to diplomatic sensitivities. "Definitely, there are a few countries where polling booths face little difficulty, as those nations have diplomatic relations with China, and because of those pressures, sometimes we face hurdles," he said, expressing hope that polling would take place across all locations.

A Message of Hope and Resilience

Yeshi said that the CTA represents the actual governance of 7 million Tibetans. He said that despite the "occupation", Tibetans still aspire for a "free Tibet". Yeshi said, " We, the organisation CTA, are actually a government in exile of Tibetans which represents the actual governance of 7 million Tibetans, and the cause is still in progress, and despite the occupation of our country, Tibetans still aspire for a free Tibet."

Geshe Lhakdor, Director of the Tibetan Library, said the elections conveyed a strong message to China. "This is a message to China that Tibetans in exile have not given up," he told ANI.

The polling process is being conducted under the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), which functions as the Tibetan government-in-exile and represents the aspirations of Tibetans living outside Tibet. (ANI)