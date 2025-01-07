Tibet earthquake: Death toll climbs to 95, over 130 injured; hundreds of homes damaged (WATCH)

A powerful earthquake struck near Shigatse, one of Tibet’s holiest cities, on Tuesday morning, killing at least 95 people and injuring more than 130, according to Chinese state media.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 2:09 PM IST

A powerful earthquake struck near Shigatse, one of Tibet’s holiest cities, on Tuesday morning, killing at least 95 people and injuring more than 130, according to Chinese state media. The tremor caused extensive damage to buildings, forcing thousands to flee into the streets in nearby regions, including Nepal and India.

“A total of 95 people have been confirmed dead and 130 others injured as of 3 pm (0700 GMT),” Xinhua news agency said.

The earthquake hit at 9:05 a.m. local time, with the US Geological Survey reporting a magnitude of 7.1 at a depth of about 10 kilometers (6 miles). Chinese authorities measured the tremor at 6.8 magnitude. Over 1,000 houses were damaged in the quake, with Dingri county near the epicenter experiencing significant destruction. State broadcaster CCTV reported that many buildings near the epicenter had collapsed, and over 40 aftershocks, including 16 above magnitude 3.0, were recorded by midday.

Dingri county, home to approximately 60,000 people and located at an altitude of around 4,200 meters near the Himalayas, has been severely impacted. The China Meteorological Administration reported temperatures in the area plummeting to minus 8 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day, with nighttime lows expected to reach minus 18 degrees Celsius.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "all-out search and rescue efforts" to minimize casualties and ensure affected residents have access to shelter and supplies during the harsh winter conditions. More than 1,500 firefighters and rescue workers have been deployed to the quake-hit areas, according to Xinhua news agency. Additionally, over 22,000 relief items, including cotton tents, coats, quilts, and folding beds, have been sent to the region to aid the displaced.

Footage from the nearby town of Lhatse showed crumbled shopfronts and debris strewn across roads. The location of the footage was confirmed by Reuters through satellite imagery and street view analysis, though the exact date of the video remains unverified.

The tremors were felt as far as Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, located 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the epicenter. In Kathmandu, residents fled their homes in panic but reported no immediate damage. Similar scenes unfolded in the northern Indian state of Bihar, where people rushed out of buildings to seek safety in open areas. Indian officials have not reported any damage or casualties so far.

Southwestern China is no stranger to seismic activity, with frequent earthquakes in the region. The area within 200 kilometers of Shigatse has experienced 29 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or higher in the past five years, though none as strong as Tuesday’s quake. The devastating Sichuan earthquake of 2008, which claimed nearly 70,000 lives, remains a grim reminder of the region’s vulnerability.

This latest earthquake has drawn comparisons to the 2015 magnitude 7.8 quake in Nepal, which killed about 9,000 people and caused widespread destruction. Rescue and relief efforts in Tibet are ongoing, with authorities working to provide shelter and supplies to those affected amid freezing conditions.

