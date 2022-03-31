'There is no safe passage': Opposition warns Imran Khan as he hangs on to Pakistan PM's chair

The statement comes after the National Assembly of Pakistan was unexpectedly delayed on Thursday until Sunday as opposition legislators sought an early vote on a no-confidence resolution against beleaguered Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has virtually lost majority in the lower chamber.

Pakistan's opposition has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to go on good terms rather than disgrace himself before the National Assembly or causing a constitutional crisis. According to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan has no escape route or backdoor out of this. Bhutto went on to say that there is only one honourable path forward, and that the PM should resign and Shehbaz Sharif be given a vote of confidence.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri requested legislators to debate agenda issues as soon as the National Assembly session began at Parliament House. Opposition legislators, on the other hand, sought a speedy vote on the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan. Deputy Speaker Suri then postponed the House until 11 a.m. on Sunday, despite vehement resistance from opposition legislators.

Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, introduced the motion against the besieged premier on March 28, and it was accepted for debate the same day.

The assembly secretariat had already produced a 24-point agenda for Thursday's session, with the no-confidence resolution included as the fourth item. Shehbaz Sharif had presented the resolution under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it got 161 signatures. While the motion was being tabled, Sharif stated that he would be launching a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Khan.

The vote is scheduled on April 3, and before that day, the two sides will hold a debate in the assembly forum.

The opposition parties' position has strengthened as two of the government's biggest partners, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), joined the front against the government.

The government's majority was slashed when its partners abandoned it, and pressure is rising on the cricketer-turned-politician.

To defeat the Opposition's move to depose Khan, he needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 votes. However, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that the Opposition had the backing of 175 legislators and that the prime minister should resign.

