Withdraw no-confidence motion, will dissolve Parliament: Pakistan PM tells Opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the parliament in exchange for the withdrawal of the no-confidence resolution against him, according to a local media source on Friday. According to Geo News, quoting sources, Imran Khan has stated that if the opposition does not agree to his proposal, he is prepared to face any circumstance. According to the report, a "important individual" sent a message from Imran Khan to National Assembly Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will address the country later tonight ahead of the vote of no confidence in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Twitter on Thursday, "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight." The news comes as the Pakistan National Assembly prepares to debate the no-confidence vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration in the Lower House session, which was slated to begin at 4 pm today.

In the Lower House Session, the Pakistan National Assembly is debating a no-confidence resolution against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. President of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif introduced the no-confidence resolution on Monday. With this action, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani prime minister to face a no-confidence vote.

Imran Khan has convened a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting at his house in two consecutive decisions. Imran Khan postponed his address to the nation on Thursday, only hours after announcing that he will keep people in the dark about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to present "proof" of attempts to destabilise his administration.

According to Geo News, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan informed them that the address had been rescheduled. The administration of Imran Khan is under fire as a result of the Opposition's no-confidence resolution.

The proceedings were deferred till March 31 after the no-confidence resolution against the Imran Khan administration was submitted in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour. The opposition parties filed the no-confidence motion on March 8. The opposition is certain that their resolution will be approved since several PTI allies have openly opposed Imran Khan.

