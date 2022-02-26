  • Facebook
    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    Shattered glass, bricks and remnants of shells lay strewn about the streets of Kyiv after Russian armed forces pounded the Ukrainian capital all night.

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Shattered glass, bricks and remnants of shells lay strewn about the streets of Kyiv after Russian armed forces pounded the Ukrainian capital all night.

    The Ukrainian Defene Ministry shared a video of a rescue operation. The post came with a message which when translated in English read, "We are recording another war crime against the civilian population of Ukraine." 

    The video from 6A Lobonovsky Avenue showed rescuers evacuating residents of a high-rise building. One of the shells fired by the Russian ground forces hit the 17th and 18th floors of the residential building.

    Meanwhile, a statement from the Ukrainian President's office said that the Russian Armed Forces have not gained any operational and tactical advantage over the past 24 hours.

    Earlier Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to state how Kyiv had survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces. 

    Stating that the peaceful city of Kyiv had survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces and their missiles, Kuleba appealed to the world to fully isolate Russia, expel the country's envoys, impose an oil embargo and ruin its economy. 

    Stop the Russian war criminals, he demanded.

    The remarks came even as Russian President Vladimir Zelenskyy appeared on the streets and made a video urging his countrymen not to believe in the fake news doing the rounds. He reiterated that he had not told the Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons. 

    The Ukrainian President said he was he and his army was not laying down arms and would keep fighting.

    Zelenskyy later reached out to the European Union, stating that it was a "crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership" in the grouping. 

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
