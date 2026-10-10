Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar criticized the Trump administration's decision to suspend tech companies from the PERM program, warning the move harms H-1B holders seeking Green Cards and undermines US innovation and competitiveness.

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar has criticised the Trump administration’s decision to suspend certain companies from the Permanent Labor Certification (PERM) programme, opposing restrictions affecting H-1B visa holders seeking Green Cards and warning that the move could harm the United States’ economic innovation.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), Thanedar, a member of the US House Homeland Security Committee, said he strongly disagreed with the administration’s decision to suspend the ability of H-1B visa holders working for major technology companies to apply for Green Cards. My statement on President Trump’s latest attack on our immigrant communities. https://t.co/rKaHiu58q3 — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) October 10, 2026

Thanedar Criticises 'Politically Motivated' Decision

“As a proud immigrant and a member of the Homeland Security Committee, I strongly disagree with the Trump Administration's decision to suspend the ability for H-1B visa holders who work for major tech companies to apply for Green Cards,” Thanedar said.

He said H-1B workers were highly skilled professionals who made significant contributions to the American economy, adding that the programme played a key role in maintaining the country's global leadership in economic innovation.

“H-1B workers are highly skilled workers who make incredible contributions to America, and this program is a key way our country continues to be the world’s leader in economic innovation,” he said.

Thanedar called on the Trump administration to use existing laws to address fraud and abuse, increase the Green Card cap and expand funding for training American workers in the technology sector.

“If the President truly wants to combat fraud and increase economic innovation, he should use existing laws to curb fraud and abuse, increase the Green Card cap, and increase funding to train American workers in the tech sector,” he said.

He further warned that decisions driven by political considerations could undermine the country's technological competitiveness and its ability to counter China's growing influence.

“Making politically motivated decisions about these important programs that help tech companies maintain America's world-class innovation and to effectively stand up to increasing Chinese aggression will deeply harm America,” Thanedar added.

US Labour Dept Announces Suspensions

His remarks come amid a broader debate in the United States over the H-1B visa programme and the Trump administration's action against companies applying for permanent labour certifications for foreign workers.

On Thursday (local time), US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspension of certain major technology and IT outsourcing companies from the PERM programme, citing multiple active federal investigations.

The companies named included Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, along with US technology companies Microsoft and Adobe.

Sonderling said the department would neither accept new applications nor process pending permanent labour certification applications involving the companies.

The announcement followed remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, who alleged widespread fraud in the H-1B visa programme and argued that companies should prioritise American workers. Vance specifically cited Microsoft, alleging that the company had laid off American employees while benefiting from thousands of H-1B visas and Green Cards.

India's External Affairs Ministry Responds

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Friday that the suspension of certain companies from the PERM programme was distinct from the H-1B visa programme and did not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of visa holders and their dependents.

During a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the decision could, however, affect the permanent-residency process of eligible employees at the companies concerned.

“The suspension of PERM application does not by itself affect the validity of H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents,” Jaiswal said, adding that “there could be some impact on the permanent residency or green card process of eligible employees of the affected companies.”

Responding to Vance's remarks about the programme, Jaiswal said comments that failed to recognise the contribution of Indian professionals to the American economy were unwarranted. He also criticised the terminology used to refer to foreign workers, saying, “Resorting to terminology that carries painful historical and colonial legacy connotations is deeply offensive.”

The MEA emphasised that the movement of skilled professionals benefits both countries by supporting innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation.

“Talent mobility adds value to both economies, that is, the economies of India and the United States. While it creates opportunities for Indians, it equally helps US companies with cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness, and job creation,” Jaiswal said.

“The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” he added, reiterating India's position that talent mobility remains an area of mutual benefit for New Delhi and Washington. (ANI)