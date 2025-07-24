Thailand and Cambodia in a bitter spat over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet, and which is home to several ancient temples.

Beijing: China said on Thursday, July 24 it was "deeply concerned" over clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbours, and recalled its Ambassador from Cambodia. Beijing accused Phnom Penh of “intentional and premeditated” attacks, including shelling a hospital, and urged its citizens in Cambodia on Thursday to avoid areas near the frontier with Thailand.

Thailand's military said Cambodian cross-border strikes Thursday have killed nine civilians, including a child, and wounded 14 others. Six people were killed in a strike near a petrol station in Sisaket province, a military statement said, while the remaining three including an eight-year-old boy were killed in Surin and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

Clashes were reported at Ta Muen and Ta Moan Thom temples, areas long claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia. Thailand says Cambodian troops fired first after Thai soldiers spotted a drone and then six armed soldiers approaching. Cambodia, meanwhile, said its troops were defending national territory against an armed assault by Thailand. Thailand announced that it was closing all its border points with Cambodia.

Deputy Defence Minister has confirmed combat and granted full operational authority to the military, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand said in a social media post. Cambodia's Ministry of National Defence issued a statement accusing Thailand of deploying an excessive number of troops, using heavy weapons and carrying out air strikes in an attempt to forcibly seize Cambodian territory.

."We are deeply concerned over the current developments (and) hope both sides can properly resolve issues through dialogue and consultations," foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, adding that peaceful ties and managing differences serve both sides' long-term interests.

"The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia advises Chinese citizens... to closely monitor the local security situation, remain vigilant, take enhanced precautions, ensure their personal safety," the embassy wrote in an online post.

Cambodia Seeks Urgent UN Security Council Meeting

Cambodia on Thursday accused Thailand of "unprovoked military aggression" as the two sides clashed in a border dispute. The Cambodian foreign ministry said it condemned "in the strongest possible terms this reckless and hostile act by Thailand". Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Thursday requested the UN Security Council convene an "urgent meeting" as the country traded cross-border fire with Thailand.

"Considering the recent extremely grave aggressions by Thailand, which have gravely threatened peace and stability in the region, I earnestly request you to convene an urgent meeting of the Security Council to stop Thailand's aggression," Hun Manet wrote in a letter addressed to the sitting UN Security Council president Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

Meanwhile. Thailand condemned Cambodia on Thursday as "inhumane, brutal and war-hungry", accusing it of targeting homes and civilian infrastructure with artillery in the border clashes. Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub called on the international community to condemn Cambodia for its artillery barrage, which has killed at least one person and wounded several more. Reuters reported that a Thai F-16 fighter jet carried out the airstrikes on targets in Cambodia.

Thailand and Cambodia in a bitter spat over an area known as the Emerald Triangle, where the borders of both countries and Laos meet, and which is home to several ancient temples. The squabble has dragged on for decades, flaring into bloody military clashes more than 15 years ago and again in May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a firefight. Thailand has shut 5 border crossings in Sa Kaeo and placed troops on high alert under the “Chakkraphong Phuwanat” plan, with live ammo and strike orders pending. According to reports, up to 40,000 people have been evacuated from the border zone.

(With agency inputs)