At least 6 people were shot dead at Bangkok’s Or Tor Kor Market before the gunman killed himself; police are probing the motive.

A tragic shooting at Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak district of Thailand's Bangkok left at least 6 people dead on Monday. The victims included one market vendor and three security personnel. The gunman, who was seen holding a firearm in widely shared videos, later turned the weapon on himself and died.

Another viral video showed visuals of chaos inside a marketplace at the Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the fatal attack by the yet to be identified man.

Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Ease Amid US Mediation

Meanwhile, the tensions between Thailand and Cambodia showed signs of de-escalation on Sunday as both countries expressed willingness to negotiate an end to their ongoing border clashes, according to the Associated Press. The conflict has already claimed at least 33 lives and displaced more than 168,000 people.

US President Donald Trump intervened in the dispute, posting on Truth Social that he had spoken with leaders from both nations. He warned that further violence could jeopardize trade agreements with the US, urging both sides to pursue peace.