Texas: 4 San Antonio officers shot while responding to suicide call, dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

Four San Antonio police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a call about a "suicide in progress" at an apartment complex. The suspect, a man in his 40s, remains barricaded inside. The officers' injuries were non-life-threatening, and SWAT teams are on-site.

Four police officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night after responding to a call at an apartment complex in the Stone Oak neighbourhood of north San Antonio, Texas, officials reported.

The incident began when officers were dispatched to the complex following a call from a family member of the suspect, who had reported a "suicide in progress," according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The situation quickly escalated into violence.



“The first officer to arrive on the scene was shot in the lower extremity,” McManus said during a briefing with reporters. “Another officer arriving shortly thereafter was also shot. A third officer at the scene was shot as well, followed by a fourth officer, who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso.”

All four officers were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. The wounded officers have between four and eight years of service with the San Antonio Police Department, McManus added.

The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, remains barricaded inside the apartment. Surrounding units at the complex were evacuated as the situation unfolded. The police chief noted that SWAT teams were on the scene and formulating a plan to safely apprehend the individual.



As of late Wednesday night, the circumstances that led to the shooting were still unclear. McManus did not disclose whether the officers had returned fire during the encounter. “Right now, SWAT is setting up, trying to get this individual out. Once they have a plan, we’ll see how that goes,” McManus said.

