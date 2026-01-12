Large pro-Iran demonstrations were held in Tehran and other cities to support the nation and denounce 'terrorism' by anti-regime protestors. These rallies were organised to reject what officials call foreign-backed unrest and violence.

Large-scale pro-Iran demonstrations were held across several cities and provinces, including Tehran, in the Islamic Republic on Monday, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to express support for the nation and denounce what authorities described as armed acts of "terrorism" by protestors who took to the streets against the current regime, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Press TV, demonstrations took place in several areas, including the Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with visuals from the province showing massive crowds participating in rallies, waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, while condemning the recent violence and organised unrest that has gripped the country for the past 15 days.

Similar scenes were reported from Arak, where large numbers of demonstrators gathered for what were described as pro-Iran, anti-terror protests. According to Press TV, the nationwide rallies were organised to reject foreign-backed unrest and oppose what officials have called attempts to turn protests into violence.

Background: Anti-Government Unrest and Casualties

This development comes days after the Islamic Republic witnessed anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance. At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals arrested and transferred to prisons amid protests in Iran during the unrest, according to the Human Rights News Agency

Allegations of Foreign Interference

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there was clear evidence "linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," as reported by Press TV.

Pompeo's Post Sparks Speculation

The Foreign Minister was referring to a post by former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who in a post on X on January 2 said, "The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?"

"Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them," his post added.

His reference to "Mossad agent walking beside" the protestors had sparked speculation that the anti-government unrest might be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, to overthrow the Khamenei regime, which has been in power since 1979. (ANI)