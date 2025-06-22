Tehran launched 27 missiles at Israel targeting Haifa and Tel Aviv, hours after US B-2 bombers struck Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. IAF retaliated with strikes on western Iran, escalating the Iran-Israel conflict.

Tel Aviv: Tehran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel early Sunday, just hours after the United States conducted coordinated airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The missile attack marks a sharp escalation in hostilities that began last Friday between the two Middle Eastern powers.

Missiles target Haifa and Tel Aviv

Iran reportedly fired 27 missiles in two separate waves aimed at Haifa and Tel Aviv. The attacks left at least 11 people injured and prompted widespread air raid sirens across Israeli cities. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strikes, stating, “Sirens sounding across Israel due to another Iranian missile launch,” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

IAF strikes back at Iranian missile sites and troops

In response, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) launched a series of retaliatory strikes targeting military positions in western Iran. According to Israeli military sources, the IAF hit missile launchers that were preparing to fire at Israeli territory, and neutralized those that had launched missiles earlier in the morning. Israeli jets also targeted Iranian soldiers involved in the attacks.

Iran says targeted Ben Gurion airport, other sites in attack on Israel

Iran's armed forces said Sunday they targeted multiple sites in Israel including Ben Gurion airport, after US attacks on key nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"The twentieth wave of Operation Honest Promise 3 began using a combination of long-range liquid and solid fuel missiles with devastating warhead power," the armed forces said in a statement quoted by Fars news agency. The targets included the airport, a "biological research centre", logistics bases and various layers of command and control centres, it added.

Trump hails US strikes as ‘spectacular military success’

In a televised address, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American B-2 bombers were used in the strikes, declaring that Iran's critical nuclear enrichment facilities had been “completely and totally obliterated.” Calling Iran the “bully of the Middle East,” Trump warned, “If they do not [make peace], future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion

The conflict began last Friday when Israel initiated Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian cities based on intelligence assessments that Tehran was nearing completion of a nuclear weapon. This triggered a series of retaliatory strikes and counterattacks between Israel and Iran, involving both missiles and drones.

