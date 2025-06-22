Following US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, Israel has closed its airspace until further notice, citing “recent developments”, while land crossings with Egypt and Jordan remain open, said the Israel Airports Authority.

"The airspace of the State of Israel is closed to entry and exit due to recent developments," the authority said in a statement, specifying that "land crossing points (with Egypt) and Jordan are operating normally".

Israel had initially closed its airspace on June 13 after launching the bombing campaign against Iran but reopened it on Friday for flights repatriating Israeli citizens stranded abroad.

Saudi Arabia says 'no radioactive effects' detected in Gulf after US strikes on Iran

Saudi regulatory authorities said Sunday that "no radioactive effects were detected" in the Gulf region after US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

"No radioactive effects were detected on the environment of the Kingdom and the Arab Gulf states as a result of the American military targeting of Iran's nuclear facilities," the kingdom's Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission wrote in a post on X.

Iran foreign minister says US attacks on nuclear sites ‘outrageous’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday condemned US attacks on key nuclear sites as "outrageous" and said his country has a right to defend its sovereignty.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," he posted on X, adding that the attacks were "lawless and criminal" behaviour.

“In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”